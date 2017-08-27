WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed

Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:16 am
hatty






World of Redboy wrote:
If you have sky sports and decided to watch their challenge cup 'highlights' you didn't get Clubb's controversial no try, Fonua's disallowed try or even worse your disallowed try in the last minute.What a complete joke

Just watched that myself, its as if they cut out all the controversial points, very poor from sky.

Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:24 am
Jake the Peg





Since when were disallowed tries included in a highlights reel?
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:30 am
Pieman






Jake the Peg wrote:
Since when were disallowed tries included in a highlights reel?


major talking points?..always
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:52 am
Jake the Peg





Pieman wrote:
major talking points?..always


Dig me out some highlight reels with disallowed tries on them
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:59 am
muttywhitedog




Sneyd and Houghton played the full 80 and bossed the game. MM couldn't even manage the first 20 mins before needing a rest, and Leuluai was his usual ineffective self. For the rest of the season we should bin the part-timer MM, put Leuluai to hooker for the full 80 and give Powell a chance to show he is the half back he claims to be.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:36 pm
RichieS




My views...and they are just that...

We are not good enough at #'s 2, 7, 8, 9, 10...simple as that...we do not have the skills (be it kicking or creativity), go forward or defense of other teams.

I think maybe Manfredi/Davies would solve the wing issue as its unfair on Marshall who was on the wrong side. However, Leuluai, Micky Mc, FPN, Sutton are just not good enough and I must add I don't think putting Tautai or Clubb in at 8 or 10 would solve things.

Sneyd in particular was lethal with his kicks and we simply have no answer for that, not one player on the roster is even close to his level. Taylor/Watts/Green/Bowden dominated and Houghton makes Micky Mc look average at best.

There is no easy fix, and where the team goes from here or how it finishes the season is anyones guess...lets just sit tight and see.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:47 pm
Pieman






Jake the Peg wrote:
Dig me out some highlight reels with disallowed tries on them


"talking points"....sending offs, sin bins etc
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:48 pm
Pieman






Jake the Peg wrote:
Dig me out some highlight reels with disallowed tries on them


http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41012717
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:51 pm
Hasbag






Bigredwarrior wrote:
No pal, it's you that is wrong. If that tackle had occurred in the field of play the ref blows his whistle for a Wigan penalty. The ball is clearly raked out and all could see it, including Child who is the most inept official we have in our game.

Considering Betham sent it up as a no try I'd say your wrong there and if it happened in the field of play he'd had given a knock on.
I'd also say you're wrong about Child been able to see it was raked out, since, you know, he said it wasn't.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 1:05 pm
Pieman






he could he chose to ignore it, as everyone else saw if ripped out even the BBC team
