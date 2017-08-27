My views...and they are just that...



We are not good enough at #'s 2, 7, 8, 9, 10...simple as that...we do not have the skills (be it kicking or creativity), go forward or defense of other teams.



I think maybe Manfredi/Davies would solve the wing issue as its unfair on Marshall who was on the wrong side. However, Leuluai, Micky Mc, FPN, Sutton are just not good enough and I must add I don't think putting Tautai or Clubb in at 8 or 10 would solve things.



Sneyd in particular was lethal with his kicks and we simply have no answer for that, not one player on the roster is even close to his level. Taylor/Watts/Green/Bowden dominated and Houghton makes Micky Mc look average at best.



There is no easy fix, and where the team goes from here or how it finishes the season is anyones guess...lets just sit tight and see.