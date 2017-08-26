Hasbag wrote: There wasn't even a pull at the ball. Carlos did what any player would, and should, do in that situation. He covered the ball. The reason the ball came loose is because Clubb tried to pull his arm free to ground the ball. In that instance it is up to Clubb to have better control over the ball. The fact he didn't deemed it as a loose carry.

And as mentioned by others, Wigan should never have been in that position to score the try anyway due to Marshall's foot been on the line.

Fonua's 3rd try been chalked off was a joke. Gildarr firstly makes a poor read in defence but then he even managed to be to Shaul and make at attempt at a tackle so I'm not sure how they can class it as obstruction if the man actually got to the ball carrier and laid hands on him.

Every single professional and ex-professional in the studio, on commentary and your own coach said that it was definitely a ball strip and should have been awarded. That's a good endorsement, as they have a better understanding of the defensive and offensive instincts in that situation than most officials do.As for Fonua's disallowed try, it was a clear obstruction. It wasn't down to a poor read by Gildart, he was obstructed. And while he did manage to get to Shaul and attempt a tackle, that doesn't mean the fact he was obstructed doesn't matter. Had he not been obstructed then Gildart would have got to the ball carrier quicker. That in turn could have allowed him to prevent the try. It was a pretty straightforward call even in real time.