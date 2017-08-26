WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed

Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:30 pm
Grimmy
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I have no complaints about Hull being the better side but how people can say the Clubb one was no try is baffling. He was being held by 3 men and had the ball reefed out and even if he didn't have it reefed out there was a clear hand on it by the Hull defender and it came out. That is a penalty. There is no debate about it, it just is. That's the rules and in that circumstance in that position it is an 8 point try and at 18-10 down was a very crucial and incorrect decision by the Yorkshire video ref.

And to add, look at the defenders hand. His wrist is goose necked like an anchor to reef it out and it doesn't change shape as he takes the ball out. It was the wrong call and you know it. Anyone blessed with the gift of sight knows it.

You don't understand the eight point try rule mate. An eight point try is awarded when a foul in the act of scoring (eg high tackle on the try scorer, sliding in feet first into the try scorer etc) totally irrelevant to this situation. It's either a normal try, or a knock on.

For me the call was correct. They have a right to try to stop him grounding the ball, it's up to him to keep a tight hold. If there was a clear rip on the ball then that is different, but there wasn't. As you correctly say, he was just wrapping his hand round the ball to prevent a try
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:06 am
Trainman
Grimmy wrote:
You don't understand the eight point try rule mate. An eight point try is awarded when a foul in the act of scoring (eg high tackle on the try scorer, sliding in feet first into the try scorer etc) totally irrelevant to this situation. It's either a normal try, or a knock on.

For me the call was correct. They have a right to try to stop him grounding the ball, it's up to him to keep a tight hold. If there was a clear rip on the ball then that is different, but there wasn't. As you correctly say, he was just wrapping his hand round the ball to prevent a try


You are correct on the 8 point try bit but there was a clear rip on the ball, even Radford said it should have been a try. If that was sent up as a try or the stupid rule about the ref having to make a call didn't exist it would have been given.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:21 am
Hasbag
There wasn't even a pull at the ball. Carlos did what any player would, and should, do in that situation. He covered the ball. The reason the ball came loose is because Clubb tried to pull his arm free to ground the ball. In that instance it is up to Clubb to have better control over the ball. The fact he didn't deemed it as a loose carry.
And as mentioned by others, Wigan should never have been in that position to score the try anyway due to Marshall's foot been on the line.
Fonua's 3rd try been chalked off was a joke. Gildarr firstly makes a poor read in defence but then he even managed to be to Shaul and make at attempt at a tackle so I'm not sure how they can class it as obstruction if the man actually got to the ball carrier and laid hands on him.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:17 am
Simeon Stylites
Listening to the narrative of the video referee it was clear to me that he saw no pull on the ball at any point. He looked carefully at the angles available to him, all the time looking for a pull. On each angle he said he could not see a pull. Given that, it's hard to agree with the assertion that in this case the call of the onfield referee was critical. But I agree that in many instances the live decision does appear to influence the decision too heavily.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:18 am
Cherry.Pie
Hasbag wrote:
There wasn't even a pull at the ball. Carlos did what any player would, and should, do in that situation. He covered the ball. The reason the ball came loose is because Clubb tried to pull his arm free to ground the ball. In that instance it is up to Clubb to have better control over the ball. The fact he didn't deemed it as a loose carry.
And as mentioned by others, Wigan should never have been in that position to score the try anyway due to Marshall's foot been on the line.
Fonua's 3rd try been chalked off was a joke. Gildarr firstly makes a poor read in defence but then he even managed to be to Shaul and make at attempt at a tackle so I'm not sure how they can class it as obstruction if the man actually got to the ball carrier and laid hands on him.


Every single professional and ex-professional in the studio, on commentary and your own coach said that it was definitely a ball strip and should have been awarded. That's a good endorsement, as they have a better understanding of the defensive and offensive instincts in that situation than most officials do.

As for Fonua's disallowed try, it was a clear obstruction. It wasn't down to a poor read by Gildart, he was obstructed. And while he did manage to get to Shaul and attempt a tackle, that doesn't mean the fact he was obstructed doesn't matter. Had he not been obstructed then Gildart would have got to the ball carrier quicker. That in turn could have allowed him to prevent the try. It was a pretty straightforward call even in real time.
