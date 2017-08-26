Cherry_Warrior wrote: I have no complaints about Hull being the better side but how people can say the Clubb one was no try is baffling. He was being held by 3 men and had the ball reefed out and even if he didn't have it reefed out there was a clear hand on it by the Hull defender and it came out. That is a penalty. There is no debate about it, it just is. That's the rules and in that circumstance in that position it is an 8 point try and at 18-10 down was a very crucial and incorrect decision by the Yorkshire video ref.



And to add, look at the defenders hand. His wrist is goose necked like an anchor to reef it out and it doesn't change shape as he takes the ball out. It was the wrong call and you know it. Anyone blessed with the gift of sight knows it.

You don't understand the eight point try rule mate. An eight point try is awarded when a foul in the act of scoring (eg high tackle on the try scorer, sliding in feet first into the try scorer etc) totally irrelevant to this situation. It's either a normal try, or a knock on.For me the call was correct. They have a right to try to stop him grounding the ball, it's up to him to keep a tight hold. If there was a clear rip on the ball then that is different, but there wasn't. As you correctly say, he was just wrapping his hand round the ball to prevent a try