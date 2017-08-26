WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Changes needed

Post a reply
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:30 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12421
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I have no complaints about Hull being the better side but how people can say the Clubb one was no try is baffling. He was being held by 3 men and had the ball reefed out and even if he didn't have it reefed out there was a clear hand on it by the Hull defender and it came out. That is a penalty. There is no debate about it, it just is. That's the rules and in that circumstance in that position it is an 8 point try and at 18-10 down was a very crucial and incorrect decision by the Yorkshire video ref.

And to add, look at the defenders hand. His wrist is goose necked like an anchor to reef it out and it doesn't change shape as he takes the ball out. It was the wrong call and you know it. Anyone blessed with the gift of sight knows it.

You don't understand the eight point try rule mate. An eight point try is awarded when a foul in the act of scoring (eg high tackle on the try scorer, sliding in feet first into the try scorer etc) totally irrelevant to this situation. It's either a normal try, or a knock on.

For me the call was correct. They have a right to try to stop him grounding the ball, it's up to him to keep a tight hold. If there was a clear rip on the ball then that is different, but there wasn't. As you correctly say, he was just wrapping his hand round the ball to prevent a try
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:06 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 581
[code][/code]
Grimmy wrote:
You don't understand the eight point try rule mate. An eight point try is awarded when a foul in the act of scoring (eg high tackle on the try scorer, sliding in feet first into the try scorer etc) totally irrelevant to this situation. It's either a normal try, or a knock on.

For me the call was correct. They have a right to try to stop him grounding the ball, it's up to him to keep a tight hold. If there was a clear rip on the ball then that is different, but there wasn't. As you correctly say, he was just wrapping his hand round the ball to prevent a try


You are correct on the 8 point try bit but there was a clear rip on the ball, even Radford said it should have been a try. If that was sent up as a try or the stupid rule about the ref having to make a call didn't exist it would have been given.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cherry_Warrior, fleabag, Froggy, mwindass, Phuzzy and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,39481476,1954,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TODAY : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM