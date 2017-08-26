WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes needed

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Changes needed

Post a reply
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:18 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12420
Our reserve-reserve winger had a mare, we had two disallowed tries and were still 4 points off winning the cup. It's not the 80s anymore, sometimes we lose.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:51 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9175
Location: King George Dock
You had two disallowed tries, one was certainly correct the Clubb one was probably the correct decision too. Hull also had a try chalked off which could have easily been given.
Thought Tomkins was non existent for you today but SOL looked good moving the ball about.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 8:56 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 621
A unknown superstar wrote:
You had two disallowed tries, one was certainly correct the Clubb one was probably the correct decision too. Hull also had a try chalked off which could have easily been given.
Thought Tomkins was non existent for you today but SOL looked good moving the ball about.


I have no complaints about Hull being the better side but how people can say the Clubb one was no try is baffling. He was being held by 3 men and had the ball reefed out and even if he didn't have it reefed out there was a clear hand on it by the Hull defender and it came out. That is a penalty. There is no debate about it, it just is. That's the rules and in that circumstance in that position it is an 8 point try and at 18-10 down was a very crucial and incorrect decision by the Yorkshire video ref.

And to add, look at the defenders hand. His wrist is goose necked like an anchor to reef it out and it doesn't change shape as he takes the ball out. It was the wrong call and you know it. Anyone blessed with the gift of sight knows it.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:16 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 103
Anyone else heard that Wane is stepping down at season end ??
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:25 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 807
Location: Warrington
There's something wrong with our game when the BBC news gives more time to the woman's RU world cup than it does to the C C final.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:27 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 837
Location: Around the three Sisters
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Anyone else heard that Wane is stepping down at season end ??


Hope so and hope that TL is not in the training team.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:29 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 621
silver2 wrote:
There's something wrong with our game when the BBC news gives more time to the woman's RU world cup than it does to the C C final.


I wouldn't worry. The last 2 years by the BBC and Sky have been told to push women's sport apparently. They report on womens football every morning on the BBC about how such a person has been transferred to such a team but the truth is no body gives a toss but they think people do. There was a match last season between 1st and 2nd in the league and they built it up like it was gonna be a big game. It finished 10-0. Joke broadcasters.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:46 pm
jaws1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 10:40 pm
Posts: 571
silver2 wrote:
There's something wrong with our game when the BBC news gives more time to the woman's RU world cup than it does to the C C final.

ITV News did not even mention it at all
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barton baird, Bigredwarrior, Cherry_Warrior, Fields of Fire, Froggy, goobervision, jackdog, jaws1, MarioRugby, MR FRISK, Newbridge_Wolf, newgroundb4wakey, Saint_Claire, steadygetyerboots-on, suffolk rhinos, Trainman, WiganPom, William Melvin Hicks, Ziggy Stardust and 297 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,3581,48976,1954,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
14
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
64
- 6SOUTHS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 16SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
14
- 18HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM