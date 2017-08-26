A unknown superstar wrote: You had two disallowed tries, one was certainly correct the Clubb one was probably the correct decision too. Hull also had a try chalked off which could have easily been given.

Thought Tomkins was non existent for you today but SOL looked good moving the ball about.

I have no complaints about Hull being the better side but how people can say the Clubb one was no try is baffling. He was being held by 3 men and had the ball reefed out and even if he didn't have it reefed out there was a clear hand on it by the Hull defender and it came out. That is a penalty. There is no debate about it, it just is. That's the rules and in that circumstance in that position it is an 8 point try and at 18-10 down was a very crucial and incorrect decision by the Yorkshire video ref.And to add, look at the defenders hand. His wrist is goose necked like an anchor to reef it out and it doesn't change shape as he takes the ball out. It was the wrong call and you know it. Anyone blessed with the gift of sight knows it.