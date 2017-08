A unknown superstar wrote: You had two disallowed tries, one was certainly correct the Clubb one was probably the correct decision too. Hull also had a try chalked off which could have easily been given.

Thought Tomkins was non existent for you today but SOL looked good moving the ball about.

I have no complaints about Hull being the better side but how people can say the Clubb one was no try is baffling. He was being held by 3 men and had the ball reefed out and even if he didn't have it reefed out there was a clear hand on it by the Hull defender and it came out. That is a penalty. There is no debate about it, it just is. That's the rules and in that circumstance in that position it is an 8 point try and at 18-10 down was a very crucial and incorrect decision by the Yorkshire video ref.