Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 3:51 pm
Brick with eyes
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 166
Location: Swinton
I'm sat Wembley having paid £50 to watch this rubbish

Wane has to go , it's awful and has been for a couple of years now
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:10 pm
CM Punk
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6886
Location: The Midlands
We didn't start playing rugby until it was too late. Couple iffy calls both ways, but we just weren't good enough. What was the point of subbing Isa on at 39 minutes?
Wigan RLFC
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:19 pm
JWarriors
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 470
Let's not start this. We both scored 3 tries. Literally, only difference on the score board was that Hull have someone who is consistent at conversions.
Re: Changes needed
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:21 pm
the-Bowtun-Warrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 06, 2009 1:54 pm
Posts: 2127
JWarriors wrote:
Let's not start this. We both scored 3 tries. Literally, only difference on the score board was that Hull have someone who is consistent at conversions.


Have a giggle mate. We have been 2nd best all day. Hull shouldn't have let us get that close. It would have been robbery if we'd have won that, today.

