Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:13 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Might not just be those type of players if the new clubs over there keep springing up.

Until they can produce and develop their own players aren't they just a parasite on the game over here? You could end up in a few years time with Toronto and NY both in SL full of Brits, Aussies and Kiwis. For all the 7k attendances where are the new players coming from? What good does it do the game in this country if it's just producing players for foreign clubs?


None. It's something that the ultra expansionists don't seem to realise. Believe it or not I'm not against expansion I would love to see London, Oxford, Newcastle play in SL but the RFL don't seem to have or care for a long term plan in these places. They've just got dollar signs in their eyes.
Re: New York
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:58 pm
Willzay wrote:
None. It's something that the ultra expansionists don't seem to realise. Believe it or not I'm not against expansion I would love to see London, Oxford, Newcastle play in SL but the RFL don't seem to have or care for a long term plan in these places. They've just got dollar signs in their eyes.


RL dont seem to have a plan for any of this.
The North American thing is being driven by Eric Perez and not by The RFL.
OK they must have agreed that the North American clubs can compete in "our" league but, they have no ide how to promote the game or sell the sport for anything like a decent price to Sky and that is the thing.

IF SL could include 2 North American clubs and 2 French clubs in an expanded SL and there was a substantial increase in funding, where is the problem ?
Ultimately this will mean more opportunities for people wanting to make their way in the game and whilst there would be some kind of player "drain" from down under or over here, IF, there is a heap more cash coming in, then, why not ?
IF, of course, there is no extra brass coming in and we are slashing and burning the domestic comp, just to try and attract clubs stuffed full of "over the hill" Aussies then, we just shouldn't entertain them as it would dilute a game which is on it's booty and desperately in need of higher revenue.
We've seen clubs like Paris, dropped into the game and spectacularly fail but, that doesnt mean that we should be happy with a shrinking game, dropping further and further down the sporting pecking order.
If the game doesn't grow, it will die.
Whether this is the right thing, I dont know but, Perez seems to have more drive and ambition than all the RFL put together, something we haven't seen in the game since Maurice Lindsay was around.
Re: New York
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:50 pm
what clubs are going to fall by the wayside because of this......Americans have the money which none of the English clubs do.Money talks in whatever country it is

if we don't get a stadium I know who one I will be
Re: New York
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:47 am
Even though they won't say who the money backers are, according to the Daily star
It’s an ambitious plan from a consortium funded by three mystery English multi-millionaires.
.
Seeen as they're British money men, it's a shame we couldn't get them to invest in established Sl/British Clubs.

Also noticed that the consortium spokesman is Ricky Wilby, the same guy that owns RAN publishing and has had something to do with Catalans, as statstician. I dom't know the guy but imo seems a bit of a strange person to have has spokesman for a New York deal.
