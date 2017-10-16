Bullseye wrote:
Might not just be those type of players if the new clubs over there keep springing up.
Until they can produce and develop their own players aren't they just a parasite on the game over here? You could end up in a few years time with Toronto and NY both in SL full of Brits, Aussies and Kiwis. For all the 7k attendances where are the new players coming from? What good does it do the game in this country if it's just producing players for foreign clubs?
None. It's something that the ultra expansionists don't seem to realise. Believe it or not I'm not against expansion I would love to see London, Oxford, Newcastle play in SL but the RFL don't seem to have or care for a long term plan in these places. They've just got dollar signs in their eyes.