snowie wrote: hang on didn't we get figures like that to find that we was supported by free loaders

It's not just the 7000 fans, it's 7000 new RL fans that have watched Toronto at home, against low ranked opposition and with no away fans ! and form a cold (sub zero) start up.It's reasonable to expect that playing games against "better" opposition and with increased marketing etc, they should grow their support base still further and whilst there are some issues with location and the practicalities of having a North American club in The Championship, for a guy like Perez to get this thing off the ground and have some vision to try and establish RL in new territory, is a superb effort.Unlike some of the failed "expansion" efforts in the past, this one has some serious backing behind it and they are working to a long term plan, investing in some local based players and trying to convert some new players from "football".Although there are implications for the game in the heartlands, it's up to THe RFL to manage the situation properly and maximise the benefits for the game as a whole.Whether they can do this remains to be seen but, IF and its a huge if, RL can establish itself in new territory, we should all hope that it succeeds.The potential is massive but, getting the thing right and working out how this best fits with RL in Oz, NZ, the UK and France and not damaging what we already have, will be a tricky balancing act.