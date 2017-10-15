WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New York

Post a reply
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:12 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 879
musson wrote:
I'm completely in favour of one US and one Canadian club in SL under the principal of developing there own players and national team
If it can do for those countries what it's done for the kiwis with the Vodafone warriors then it's a great thing, same applies with Catalan and France

When they get to the stage where they can produce enough players then great, introduce a second team

That's something that will happen in the NRL too
Another kiwi team has being on the cards fir some one and I'd say we will see it in this decade

Fiji Samoa and tonga will all get a team in NSW/Queensland cup soon enough too like PNG, all v positive steps for RL

Our game abroad is clearly getting stronger

Someone should have told them in wales! How many miles away is that? There super league life did'nt last long but a bit longer than paris!
Re: New York
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:46 am
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 286
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... -1-toronto

Interesting read!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, altofts wildcat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, freddyfox73, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Jizzer, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, RWB, Tricky2309, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,2311,82376,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM