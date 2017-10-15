musson wrote:
I'm completely in favour of one US and one Canadian club in SL under the principal of developing there own players and national team
If it can do for those countries what it's done for the kiwis with the Vodafone warriors then it's a great thing, same applies with Catalan and France
When they get to the stage where they can produce enough players then great, introduce a second team
That's something that will happen in the NRL too
Another kiwi team has being on the cards fir some one and I'd say we will see it in this decade
Fiji Samoa and tonga will all get a team in NSW/Queensland cup soon enough too like PNG, all v positive steps for RL
Our game abroad is clearly getting stronger
If it can do for those countries what it's done for the kiwis with the Vodafone warriors then it's a great thing, same applies with Catalan and France
When they get to the stage where they can produce enough players then great, introduce a second team
That's something that will happen in the NRL too
Another kiwi team has being on the cards fir some one and I'd say we will see it in this decade
Fiji Samoa and tonga will all get a team in NSW/Queensland cup soon enough too like PNG, all v positive steps for RL
Our game abroad is clearly getting stronger
Someone should have told them in wales! How many miles away is that? There super league life did'nt last long but a bit longer than paris!