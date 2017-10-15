musson wrote:

I'm completely in favour of one US and one Canadian club in SL under the principal of developing there own players and national team

If it can do for those countries what it's done for the kiwis with the Vodafone warriors then it's a great thing, same applies with Catalan and France



When they get to the stage where they can produce enough players then great, introduce a second team



That's something that will happen in the NRL too

Another kiwi team has being on the cards fir some one and I'd say we will see it in this decade



Fiji Samoa and tonga will all get a team in NSW/Queensland cup soon enough too like PNG, all v positive steps for RL



Our game abroad is clearly getting stronger