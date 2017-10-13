|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13414
Location: Ossett
Redscat wrote:
I don't see the need for foreign clubs to infiltrate our league.
That's an interesting use of language; your flat cap must be chafing!
I'm fully in favour of SL supporting the development of new league structures in other countries - we should be mature and established enough by now to be able to do that - but as stated previously, I don't think that should be at the expense of existing clubs. I don't count Catalans in that by the way - they've earned their place and for me, stinky season aside, they add value to SL in their own right.
It will certainly do no harm, if a North American league takes off, for ESL to be their new BFF's, because it has the potential to be way more successful and powerful than SL ever could be, purely on the basis of scale. It's a longer term project of course, and that requires vision and patience.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:19 pm
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 291
Sadly Bren, the game has supporters who want to maintain a "local" M62 league. Forget New York, they wouldn't want to travel to Edinburgh, Bristol or Exeter for example.
Such a big shame we could not make Ireland work for us, North or South. Canada is on my bucket list thank goodness!
The NFL is massive and they run budgets based on home support due to the size of USA. Even though the game may be sheiite to us, there is still a massive atmosphere on match day.
RFL needs new visionaries looking at marketing us in a better way, then again, we all know this and all agree on this.
Image is massive.
Fat Nigel and the Invisible man looked embarrassing at the G.F.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:59 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 674
That's an interesting use of language; your flat cap must be chafing!
Dictionary definintion of the word "Infiltrate", Bren : "To enter or gain access to an organisation or place surreptitiously and gradually". I have a distinction in GCE English and have NEVER worn a flat cap!!!!
I even followed Trinity to Kent Invicta, Southend etc back in the day, but
But seriously, I have no objection to expansion in this country or abroad. I even followed Trinity to Kent Invicta and Southend back in the day, but would just prefer countries to nurture their own leagues.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:02 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 674
A bit of terrible typing editing there, I think!!
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:13 pm
Maffy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 102
Location: East WF6 The best part
Redscat wrote:
A bit of terrible typing editing there, I think!!
I shouldn't worry about it, he's bright enough to work it out
Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:57 pm
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2485
Location: Halifax
Two Points wrote:
Well one things for certain. I wouldn't be flying to Toronto and there's also the fact that they will bring zero support. Could Super League really afford this? Let's see, a Wakey v Cas derby or a vist from Toronto?
Yet 6000 to 7000 was a great League One crowd, surely a SL game would increase that
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:24 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 875
You do realise the Toronto club dont subsidise our reporters from our rugby papers! Thats why they dont cover there home games ! So if you think that British supporters will go over in there hundreds think again, and home supporters wont no the difference between championship and super league untill they start to lose a few then watch the crowds drop.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 3:52 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8629
cheshirecat57 wrote:
You do realise the Toronto club dont subsidise our reporters from our rugby papers! Thats why they dont cover there home games ! So if you think that British supporters will go over in there hundreds think again, and home supporters wont no the difference between championship and super league untill they start to lose a few then watch the crowds drop.
To market a sport that nobody knows about and get 7000 fans to watch games against third tier opposition, is some effort.
Any National league, most Championship and over half of the current SL clubs would be over the moon with those numbers (and with little or no away support).
The RFL are missing a trick by not getting Perez and some of his team involved in marketing the game.
I agree that the real test will come when they start losing games but, they may be up to 10k by then, which would be a fantastic achievement.
Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:45 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 585
I'm completely in favour of one US and one Canadian club in SL under the principal of developing there own players and national team
If it can do for those countries what it's done for the kiwis with the Vodafone warriors then it's a great thing, same applies with Catalan and France
When they get to the stage where they can produce enough players then great, introduce a second team
That's something that will happen in the NRL too
Another kiwi team has being on the cards fir some one and I'd say we will see it in this decade
Fiji Samoa and tonga will all get a team in NSW/Queensland cup soon enough too like PNG, all v positive steps for RL
Our game abroad is clearly getting stronger
Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:57 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 875
Its just a shame that chairmen of the present super league clubs dont feel the same way!
