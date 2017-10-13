|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13414
Location: Ossett
|
Redscat wrote:
I don't see the need for foreign clubs to infiltrate our league.
That's an interesting use of language; your flat cap must be chafing!
I'm fully in favour of SL supporting the development of new league structures in other countries - we should be mature and established enough by now to be able to do that - but as stated previously, I don't think that should be at the expense of existing clubs. I don't count Catalans in that by the way - they've earned their place and for me, stinky season aside, they add value to SL in their own right.
It will certainly do no harm, if a North American league takes off, for ESL to be their new BFF's, because it has the potential to be way more successful and powerful than SL ever could be, purely on the basis of scale. It's a longer term project of course, and that requires vision and patience.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:19 pm
|
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 291
|
Sadly Bren, the game has supporters who want to maintain a "local" M62 league. Forget New York, they wouldn't want to travel to Edinburgh, Bristol or Exeter for example.
Such a big shame we could not make Ireland work for us, North or South. Canada is on my bucket list thank goodness!
The NFL is massive and they run budgets based on home support due to the size of USA. Even though the game may be sheiite to us, there is still a massive atmosphere on match day.
RFL needs new visionaries looking at marketing us in a better way, then again, we all know this and all agree on this.
Image is massive.
Fat Nigel and the Invisible man looked embarrassing at the G.F.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:59 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 674
|
That's an interesting use of language; your flat cap must be chafing!
Dictionary definintion of the word "Infiltrate", Bren : "To enter or gain access to an organisation or place surreptitiously and gradually". I have a distinction in GCE English and have NEVER worn a flat cap!!!!
I even followed Trinity to Kent Invicta, Southend etc back in the day, but d,
But seriously, I have no objection to expansion in this country or abroad. I even followed Trinity to Kent Invicta and Southend back in the day, but would just prefer countries to nurture their own leagues.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 674
|
Redscat wrote:
That's an interesting use of language; your flat cap must be chafing!
Dictionary definintion of the word "Infiltrate", Bren : "To enter or gain access to an organisation or place surreptitiously and gradually". I have a distinction in GCE English and have NEVER worn a flat cap!!!!
I even followed Trinity to Kent Invicta, Southend etc back in the day, but d,
But seriously, I have no objection to expansion in this country or abroad. I even followed Trinity to Kent Invicta and Southend back in the day, but would just prefer countries to nurture their own leagues.
A bit of terrible typing editing there, I think!!
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 99
Location: East WF6 The best part
|
Redscat wrote:
A bit of terrible typing editing there, I think!!
I shouldn't worry about it, he's bright enough to work it out
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Deeencee, djcool, eric35, Five and last, Her in doors, huddiepuddies, imwakefieldtillidie, LyndsayGill, Manuel, MashPotatoes, Mr. Zucchini Head, normycat, PopTart, Redscat, reedy, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, Towns88, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Two Points, Upanunder, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin and 298 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,624
|2,318
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|