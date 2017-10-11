|

wrencat1873 wrote:
It would be interesting to know whether a Super League consisting of say, Leeds, Wigan, Saints, Warrington, Hull plus Catalan, Toulouse, Toronto, New York and Boston (or whoever) would have the "draw" that some in the game think it should and what would happen to the rest AND what the longer term plan would be.
Personally, while I@m in favour of expansion and "helping" the game break new ground, I dont see how a league made up of the above, or similar, would work.
Even in football, which is light years ahead of RL in every department, would struggle with such a diverse competition.
Although it would be superb for RL to actually succeed in somewhere new, it really does need some though to get this right.
Part of supporting your club is being able to watch them play as often as possible (every game would be the primary option)). However, if the season was 24 games, with 5 or 6 opposition clubs bringing 0 fans and it not being possible to make half of the away games, fans would find something else to do with their time.
THere is a really delicate balance to be done here and it is imperative that the domestic game is not wrecked by chasing the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
thing is nobody give a toss about little clubs like us, first time the sport effects my club from competing at the highest level then I'll turn my back on the game, they can shove it I can stand being relegated and fight to regain top level but if thee doors shut then I'm afraid that will be it, gawd knows how other clubs felt when we had franchise league, I don't give me that poop about players having to pay for their mortgages when their relegated, I've had few times where I had to go out and find work
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:51 pm
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
The sport as you call it, closed the door on us when super league opened and here we are.
You seem very depressed or angry as many Trinity and RFL fans seem to be. RL needs another 6 money men to stir the waters in Red Hall.
Change is coming. It has to.
Somebody said RL is a northern game. Not in Aus, France, New Zealand, Canada, Samoa, Fiji, Papua, Tonga etc it isn't.
They don't have our crazy hang ups.
I bet many Trinity and Cas fans would share a shiny new 15000 seater stadium now. 10 years ago I wouldn't but now....
Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:19 am
snowie wrote:
thing is nobody give a toss about little clubs like us, first time the sport effects my club from competing at the highest level then I'll turn my back on the game, they can shove it I can stand being relegated and fight to regain top level but if thee doors shut then I'm afraid that will be it, gawd knows how other clubs felt when we had franchise league, I don't give me that poop about players having to pay for their mortgages when their relegated, I've had few times where I had to go out and find work
I understand what you are saying and as you say, we were "relegated" when SL was formed and I was one of the many that "disappeared", until a pal of mine persuaded me to come and watch a cup match at Bradford, which we lost) but, I was hooked again instantly and I've had a season ticket ever since etc, etc.
It would be helpful if Big Nige and his cronies at Red Hall would share their "vision" of where they are trying to take the game.
Personally, I could live with a couple of N. American clubs in an expanded top flight but, I'd have little interest in a 10/12 team SL, half of which were overseas.
Trinity have had a great season and look as though we are finally making progress towards a new (upgraded) stadium but, IF there are plans to axe a number of heartland clubs just to replace them with new franchises then, like you, I would be looking for something different to do on Sunday (Friday, Saturday and Thursday) evenings.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:30 pm
Manuel wrote:
The sport as you call it, closed the door on us when super league opened and here we are.
You seem very depressed or angry as many Trinity and RFL fans seem to be. RL needs another 6 money men to stir the waters in Red Hall.
Change is coming. It has to.
Somebody said RL is a northern game. Not in Aus, France, New Zealand, Canada, Samoa, Fiji, Papua, Tonga etc it isn't.
They don't have our crazy hang ups.
I bet many Trinity and Cas fans would share a shiny new 15000 seater stadium now. 10 years ago I wouldn't but now....
certainly not depressed, angry no, more frustrated as I feel it could just all be taken away from us.
the further afield teams are will make game days at home with no away support just bland, you only have to experience the catalan game at wakefield to know what its like, every one take their home games as a chance for an holiday,
ok for them that can afford it bring in more long distant teams and then that would reduce our away support to each game
Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:11 pm
I will never understand why some people want to prefer to shoe horn in foreign teams nearly 4,000 miles away yet we had a Fev fan on here asking for players for Fev Lions u14 so how exactly is the latest cash cow going to solve the problems HERE. It's a combination of sticking head into sand and pound signs in the eyes.
Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:30 pm
I'm with Snowie on this one. Okay with Toronto in Super League given the right cost measures for clubs going over there as now, to help establish the game in US/Canada. Any more North American teams in the European Super League and it starts to get daft. If we got booted out in favour of New York or whoever that would be it for me. They need to get their own North American Super league.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:35 am
I'm not sure I'm even OK with Toronto. At the end of the day I want to be able to watch my team play home and away. It's completely unrealistic to expect an average fan to be able to fly to Canada every year for a super league fixture. Catalans fair enough it's an affordable weekend away once a year.
If New York want a team great let's support them setting up a US/Canada version of the league. Invite them to the world club challenge. Maybe even challenge cup.
