wrencat1873 wrote:

It would be interesting to know whether a Super League consisting of say, Leeds, Wigan, Saints, Warrington, Hull plus Catalan, Toulouse, Toronto, New York and Boston (or whoever) would have the "draw" that some in the game think it should and what would happen to the rest AND what the longer term plan would be.

Personally, while I@m in favour of expansion and "helping" the game break new ground, I dont see how a league made up of the above, or similar, would work.



Even in football, which is light years ahead of RL in every department, would struggle with such a diverse competition.



Although it would be superb for RL to actually succeed in somewhere new, it really does need some though to get this right.



Part of supporting your club is being able to watch them play as often as possible (every game would be the primary option)). However, if the season was 24 games, with 5 or 6 opposition clubs bringing 0 fans and it not being possible to make half of the away games, fans would find something else to do with their time.



THere is a really delicate balance to be done here and it is imperative that the domestic game is not wrecked by chasing the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.