|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 578
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
THe solution to the North American clubs wanting to play RL and promote the game in a new country is to help them get the game off the ground and if necessary, temporarily, increase SL to allow this to happen, with a long term view for the game to stand alone in a North American League or, something along those lines.
It should not be as a direct detriment to the "domestic" game.
So, why not ad one or two new clubs to SL, it doesn't seem that difficult but, there MUST be additional revenue, from either TV or other external sponsorship, to make it worthwhile for everyone, if not, we are burdening all SL clubs with additional cost and with nothing in return.
Of course there are significant logistical issues, especially at the end of the season with play offs etc.
However, IF RL could establish itself in Canada and/or the US, it could be huge for the game, huge and let's face it, RL could do with a boost.
The key is not to move forward with the "experiment" for free, there has to be some significant financial benefit to the game and not just crossed fingers.
Great post with many good points,
A proper league in the states can do nothing but good for the game, if we needed to help nurture that by having a couple of teams in the league I would be all for it, as longs as it was adding them and not at the expense oh heart land teams
The talent pool and sponsorship over there could be almost endless which would benefit us as well as America, we need to embrace this
Our sport really deserves a break, maybe this is what we have all being waiting for
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13404
Location: Ossett
|
musson wrote:
Great post with many good points,
A proper league in the states can do nothing but good for the game, if we needed to help nurture that by having a couple of teams in the league I would be all for it, as longs as it was adding them and not at the expense oh heart land teams
The talent pool and sponsorship over there could be almost endless which would benefit us as well as America, we need to embrace this
Our sport really deserves a break, maybe this is what we have all being waiting for
My position exactly; if we can support the development of a genuine North American league, we should - and if that means fast-tracking some teams into SL, why wouldn't we do that - provided it's *in addition* to existing clubs rather than instead of?
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:07 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 139
|
bren2k wrote:
My position exactly; if we can support the development of a genuine North American league, we should - and if that means fast-tracking some teams into SL, why wouldn't we do that - provided it's *in addition* to existing clubs rather than instead of?
I couldn't agree more! Is this expansion or a takeover? Some people need to be careful what they wish as if this does take off, my small town mentality has a real bad feeling.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13404
Location: Ossett
|
Lockers700 wrote:
I couldn't agree more! Is this expansion or a takeover?
Would that be such a bad thing? This Perez guy has vision, resources and a strategic eye; all of which appear to be lacking aboard the Red Hall gravy train...
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:49 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 139
|
bren2k wrote:
Would that be such a bad thing? This Perez guy has vision, resources and a strategic eye; all of which appear to be lacking aboard the Red Hall gravy train...
Vision, resources and a strategic eye just aren't lacking at Red Hall, they IMO non-existent! If it took off with the number of North American teams suggested plus Toulouse, you'd have to look at a two tier SL, but that would be offset as quoted by an increase in TV revenue.
I just can't get a Maurice Lindsey quote out of my head from 1995, 'of course there is a place for Wakefield v Featherstone, just at the appropriate level!'
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:31 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1514
|
Lockers700 wrote:
I couldn't agree more! Is this expansion or a takeover? Some people need to be careful what they wish as if this does take off, my small town mentality has a real bad feeling.
Exactly my fear. I’m certain the goal is a largely franchised based, two-tier superleague of around 10 teams each by the end of the next tv deal. I’d bet the grand plan doesn’t have us at the top table.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: financialtimes, lampyboy, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, TRINITY01, Trinity1315, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay and 322 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,124
|2,211
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|