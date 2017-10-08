|
|
What support as any club brought to wakefield in the form of head count from any named club from the London region ? Or any other northern based club? Then ask yourself what number of supporters would have Bradford brought over to a game at our place?
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:46 pm
|
|
Also mentions mergers that old chestnut
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:53 pm
|
|
THe solution to the North American clubs wanting to play RL and promote the game in a new country is to help them get the game off the ground and if necessary, temporarily, increase SL to allow this to happen, with a long term view for the game to stand alone in a North American League or, something along those lines.
It should not be as a direct detriment to the "domestic" game.
So, why not ad one or two new clubs to SL, it doesn't seem that difficult but, there MUST be additional revenue, from either TV or other external sponsorship, to make it worthwhile for everyone, if not, we are burdening all SL clubs with additional cost and with nothing in return.
Of course there are significant logistical issues, especially at the end of the season with play offs etc.
However, IF RL could establish itself in Canada and/or the US, it could be huge for the game, huge and let's face it, RL could do with a boost.
The key is not to move forward with the "experiment" for free, there has to be some significant financial benefit to the game and not just crossed fingers.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:52 am
|
|
Have Toronto got any Canadian players in their ranks? Or are they just another Catalans, only really far away?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:53 am
|
|
Some good points there Wrencat
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:16 am
|
|
Willzay wrote:
Have Toronto got any Canadian players in their ranks? Or are they just another Catalans, only really far away?
Do you ever want nations outside the North of England, 2 provinces of Australia and a small part of France to play RL ?
Without some help. it will NEVER happen.
There may be a different way but, nobody seems to be aware of one ??
If the sport doesnt grow and increase it's profile, it will disappear into the ether and will be like shove 'appeny, played in pubs and clubs up north, not really enough to get us on tv and generate enough cash to pay professional athletes, in the toughest of all sports, something close to what they deserve.
AS I say, there may be another way but, we're certainly not blessed with options.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:07 am
|
|
I find Toronto exciting. 8K watching League one rugby league? What will it be like when the decent teams start playing there?
It's also the perfect slot for rugby league. NFL finishes at the end of January. Rugby league begins early February. Absolutely perfectly poised to provide much needed biff for the NFL fans.
The away support won't count for much, but then again, neither does it from Salford. Imagine if it attracted real interest financially in North America? There'll be plenty of college wide receivers who aren't going to make the NFL who'll fancy a go.
My gut feeling, however, is that they'll have their eye on the NRL, not the Super League. That's where the money is, the razzmattazz, and I suspect any rugby league following is through watching NRL on Fox, not from watching Eddie commentate on a Widnes-v-Leigh game.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:31 am
|
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I find Toronto exciting. 8K watching League one rugby league? What will it be like when the decent teams start playing there?
It's also the perfect slot for rugby league. NFL finishes at the end of January. Rugby league begins early February. Absolutely perfectly poised to provide much needed biff for the NFL fans.
The away support won't count for much, but then again, neither does it from Salford. Imagine if it attracted real interest financially in North America? There'll be plenty of college wide receivers who aren't going to make the NFL who'll fancy a go.
My gut feeling, however, is that they'll have their eye on the NRL, not the Super League. That's where the money is, the razzmattazz, and I suspect any rugby league following is through watching NRL on Fox, not from watching Eddie commentate on a Widnes-v-Leigh game.
I'm with you on all counts; I think a temporary increase in SL numbers to support the development of these new teams is fairly easily done, and seems like a good idea - but you can bet your backside that if it looks like working, the NRL will prove a much bigger draw, and the amateurs who run SL will be left high and dry, wondering where their new BFF's have gone.
|
|