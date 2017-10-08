WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York

Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:14 pm
cheshirecat57
What support as any club brought to wakefield in the form of head count from any named club from the London region ? Or any other northern based club? Then ask yourself what number of supporters would have Bradford brought over to a game at our place?
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:46 pm
Oddshapeball

Also mentions mergers that old chestnut
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:53 pm
wrencat1873
THe solution to the North American clubs wanting to play RL and promote the game in a new country is to help them get the game off the ground and if necessary, temporarily, increase SL to allow this to happen, with a long term view for the game to stand alone in a North American League or, something along those lines.
It should not be as a direct detriment to the "domestic" game.
So, why not ad one or two new clubs to SL, it doesn't seem that difficult but, there MUST be additional revenue, from either TV or other external sponsorship, to make it worthwhile for everyone, if not, we are burdening all SL clubs with additional cost and with nothing in return.
Of course there are significant logistical issues, especially at the end of the season with play offs etc.
However, IF RL could establish itself in Canada and/or the US, it could be huge for the game, huge and let's face it, RL could do with a boost.
The key is not to move forward with the "experiment" for free, there has to be some significant financial benefit to the game and not just crossed fingers.
Re: New York
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:52 am
Willzay
Have Toronto got any Canadian players in their ranks? Or are they just another Catalans, only really far away?
Re: New York
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:53 am
Some good points there Wrencat
Re: New York
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:16 am
wrencat1873
Willzay wrote:
Have Toronto got any Canadian players in their ranks? Or are they just another Catalans, only really far away?


Do you ever want nations outside the North of England, 2 provinces of Australia and a small part of France to play RL ?
Without some help. it will NEVER happen.
There may be a different way but, nobody seems to be aware of one ??

If the sport doesnt grow and increase it's profile, it will disappear into the ether and will be like shove 'appeny, played in pubs and clubs up north, not really enough to get us on tv and generate enough cash to pay professional athletes, in the toughest of all sports, something close to what they deserve.

AS I say, there may be another way but, we're certainly not blessed with options.
