FWIW, I am in favour of promoting the game both nationally and internationally, but in the right way and for the right reasons.



A league in the US could give the sport a shot in the arm internationally, but would give the sport here the kiss of death I feel.



Everybodys talking about average crowds this year, which includes the away support. Catalans dont bring too many over, even for Saturday or Sunday games.



Think the RFL need to work closely with the recently created clubs, and those heartlands clubs that are struggling. Without those heartlands clubs, we wouldnt have the sport to begin with



Once those newer clubs have a firm foundation, look to the next club, and the same again. Too many new clubs have been created, and then left to move onto the next one.