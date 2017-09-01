WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York

Re: New York
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:17 pm
I might ask him for diet advice?
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Re: New York
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:19 pm
However if you want someone who will take the mickey literally he is your man!
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Re: New York
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:15 pm
bren2k wrote:
Didn't Toronto fund the travel of visiting clubs this season? I'm sure I read that somewhere.

Your last sentence is probably the most telling; there could well be a time when these new organisations far surpass the RFL in terms of financial clout and expertise - and may well grow frustrated with having to deal with the amateur committee man who is currently in charge; interesting times.

That is what I heard in an interview with them on Sky pre season.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:12 pm
http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41544831

Is this yet another nail in the coffin for heartland clubs.

I really think that now is the time to start looking into the posibility of an American Super League before we are over run by foreign sides
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:25 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
how can he, it be no different to Marwan owning salford and wanting bradford ownership too
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:28 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
They will be all Aussies and British like Toronto, just makes a joke of the game. Even more embarrassing when the Canadian anthem is played, deadly silence :roll:
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:09 pm
Ok. Let's just play games on the M62 corridor forever. 10 years should see the end of the game.
Change and progress the only way ahead as the current state isa Bloody mess.
RU have just done a trial game over there as they have seen our potential.
Siege the Day. All bout opinions though.
Which bus would I catch to Boston?
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:20 pm
37 years in London !where are Fulham now? Weve had kent invicta mansfield marksman even scarborough pirates cardiff blue dragons and two attempts at south wales, how long before we realise its a norther game.
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:22 pm
Oh by the way manual! What year was the game of rugby league formed? Seam along ten years ago.
Re: New York
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:54 pm
FWIW, I am in favour of promoting the game both nationally and internationally, but in the right way and for the right reasons.

A league in the US could give the sport a shot in the arm internationally, but would give the sport here the kiss of death I feel.

Everybodys talking about average crowds this year, which includes the away support. Catalans dont bring too many over, even for Saturday or Sunday games.

Think the RFL need to work closely with the recently created clubs, and those heartlands clubs that are struggling. Without those heartlands clubs, we wouldnt have the sport to begin with

Once those newer clubs have a firm foundation, look to the next club, and the same again. Too many new clubs have been created, and then left to move onto the next one.
