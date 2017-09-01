Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm Posts: 2757 Location: The sunny side of Wakey
bren2k wrote:
Didn't Toronto fund the travel of visiting clubs this season? I'm sure I read that somewhere.
Your last sentence is probably the most telling; there could well be a time when these new organisations far surpass the RFL in terms of financial clout and expertise - and may well grow frustrated with having to deal with the amateur committee man who is currently in charge; interesting times.
That is what I heard in an interview with them on Sky pre season.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane. You know it makes sense. Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.