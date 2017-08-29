Cas tried the "membership scheme" and scrapped it after 1 season. Basically where you could either get a full session ticket, half, or two games. It's really risky. Hence it being scrapped



Yes, you do get folk buying the 2 game one who might have stayed away.



But on the other hand you get fans who have committed to season tickets for years then starting to pick and choose games. Well within their rights but it does cost the club.



Not only that, the few who buy the "2 game" one would probably have gone to those two games and paid full price anyway.



I stopped getting a cas season ticket 3 years ago, as I can't make half the games.... but I still go to 5/6 games at home every year when I can, and I would do that regardless of the introduction of a "half season" ticket.



For me, I'd look at really chopping the "pay on the gate" price for kids.



Growing up I never got bought a season ticket cause my dad doesn't go much any more so I wouldn't have anyone to take me. He treated me to games even less when you're looking at the casual fan, as I was as a kid, having to pay about 50 quid to get a parent and two kids into a rugby game.



Families will just take their kids bowling or to the cinema instead.



It's the spontaneous "kids, you fancy going to watch the rugby" scenario that I think clubs could do more for.