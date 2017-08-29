WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York

Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:43 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 627
chissitt wrote:
I don't know how it works now for season ticket holders as I haven't had one at Barnsley since 2007, but after they won promotion at the end of 2015, back into the championship, they started with that Cat. a,b,c, mullarky, which we'd never had before, which all adds up and makes it quite expensive for non ST holders, hope it never creeps into our game.


Category a,b,c, matches were on the go at Oakwell long before the 2015 play off final chissitt
Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:48 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 627
Redscat wrote:
Category a,b,c, matches were on the go at Oakwell long before the 2015 play off final chissitt


My concession season ticket at Oakwell works out at £8.26/mtach which, surprisingly, is a lot less than Belle Vue.
Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:09 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6956
Redscat wrote:
Category a,b,c, matches were on the go at Oakwell long before the 2015 play off final chissitt

Ah! didn't know that, as I said my last season was the 2007/8 and was a ST till then so I wouldn't really have known, lost all interest in the game and apart from the odd reds game on telly never watch football at all now, our young un went last week against Sunderland and it was £27 as a non ST holder.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:58 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1590
Yes, following more than one sport can be costly, especially if it is the whole family that follow it like we do. I too am a Barnsley fan, but have had to curb my finances, so as RL is my number one sport, I have a Trinity season ticket, and watch Barnsley every so often.

Consistent success and a new stadium would increase the crowds steadily, as that is human nature, but dont think the increase would be huge.

I have said before, and will say again, a lot of it is about marketing the club and giving the fans incentives on memberships, to increase crowd numbers.

Thursday and Friday games causing people to miss and costs of season tickets put fans off. Mini season tickets could remedy this. Other SL clubs do it successfully.

Another is a packages to incorporate replica shirts. I know some on here will moan that I am constantly bigging up.my wifes team, but they have done this, and have an average crowd this year, of around 7000. Not bad for a relegated club. They also, like us have a big rivalry with a bigger neighbouring club. There is also in Hull a professional football team.

One bit of marketing that could be done, is taking down members post codes, to see if there are any areas in the district that seem to be staying away and any that are, do some marketing in that area with extra incentives.
Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:04 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3181
chissitt wrote:
I don't know how it works now for season ticket holders as I haven't had one at Barnsley since 2007, but after they won promotion at the end of 2015, back into the championship, they started with that Cat. a,b,c, mullarky, which we'd never had before, which all adds up and makes it quite expensive for non ST holders, hope it never creeps into our game.

Fortunately at Huddersfield this season it's all season tickets for obvious reasons, mine cost £94 . Works out at roughly £4.50 a game so I'm fortunate to have the luxury of both season tickets, again like someone posted earlier, success goes a long way to encourage bums on seats, oh , not forgetting the £200,000,000 bonus which helps. Here's hoping our success will encourage a few more to BV.
Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:11 pm
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1359
Cas tried the "membership scheme" and scrapped it after 1 season. Basically where you could either get a full session ticket, half, or two games. It's really risky. Hence it being scrapped

Yes, you do get folk buying the 2 game one who might have stayed away.

But on the other hand you get fans who have committed to season tickets for years then starting to pick and choose games. Well within their rights but it does cost the club.

Not only that, the few who buy the "2 game" one would probably have gone to those two games and paid full price anyway.

I stopped getting a cas season ticket 3 years ago, as I can't make half the games.... but I still go to 5/6 games at home every year when I can, and I would do that regardless of the introduction of a "half season" ticket.

For me, I'd look at really chopping the "pay on the gate" price for kids.

Growing up I never got bought a season ticket cause my dad doesn't go much any more so I wouldn't have anyone to take me. He treated me to games even less when you're looking at the casual fan, as I was as a kid, having to pay about 50 quid to get a parent and two kids into a rugby game.

Families will just take their kids bowling or to the cinema instead.

It's the spontaneous "kids, you fancy going to watch the rugby" scenario that I think clubs could do more for.
Return to Wakefield Trinity




