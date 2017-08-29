|
chissitt wrote:
I don't know how it works now for season ticket holders as I haven't had one at Barnsley since 2007, but after they won promotion at the end of 2015, back into the championship, they started with that Cat. a,b,c, mullarky, which we'd never had before, which all adds up and makes it quite expensive for non ST holders, hope it never creeps into our game.
Category a,b,c, matches were on the go at Oakwell long before the 2015 play off final chissitt
Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:48 pm
Redscat wrote:
Category a,b,c, matches were on the go at Oakwell long before the 2015 play off final chissitt
My concession season ticket at Oakwell works out at £8.26/mtach which, surprisingly, is a lot less than Belle Vue.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:09 pm
Redscat wrote:
Category a,b,c, matches were on the go at Oakwell long before the 2015 play off final chissitt
Ah! didn't know that, as I said my last season was the 2007/8 and was a ST till then so I wouldn't really have known, lost all interest in the game and apart from the odd reds game on telly never watch football at all now, our young un went last week against Sunderland and it was £27 as a non ST holder.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:58 pm
Yes, following more than one sport can be costly, especially if it is the whole family that follow it like we do. I too am a Barnsley fan, but have had to curb my finances, so as RL is my number one sport, I have a Trinity season ticket, and watch Barnsley every so often.
Consistent success and a new stadium would increase the crowds steadily, as that is human nature, but dont think the increase would be huge.
I have said before, and will say again, a lot of it is about marketing the club and giving the fans incentives on memberships, to increase crowd numbers.
Thursday and Friday games causing people to miss and costs of season tickets put fans off. Mini season tickets could remedy this. Other SL clubs do it successfully.
Another is a packages to incorporate replica shirts. I know some on here will moan that I am constantly bigging up.my wifes team, but they have done this, and have an average crowd this year, of around 7000. Not bad for a relegated club. They also, like us have a big rivalry with a bigger neighbouring club. There is also in Hull a professional football team.
One bit of marketing that could be done, is taking down members post codes, to see if there are any areas in the district that seem to be staying away and any that are, do some marketing in that area with extra incentives.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:04 pm
chissitt wrote:
I don't know how it works now for season ticket holders as I haven't had one at Barnsley since 2007, but after they won promotion at the end of 2015, back into the championship, they started with that Cat. a,b,c, mullarky, which we'd never had before, which all adds up and makes it quite expensive for non ST holders, hope it never creeps into our game.
Fortunately at Huddersfield this season it's all season tickets for obvious reasons, mine cost £94 . Works out at roughly £4.50 a game so I'm fortunate to have the luxury of both season tickets, again like someone posted earlier, success goes a long way to encourage bums on seats, oh , not forgetting the £200,000,000 bonus which helps. Here's hoping our success will encourage a few more to BV.
