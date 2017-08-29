Yes, following more than one sport can be costly, especially if it is the whole family that follow it like we do. I too am a Barnsley fan, but have had to curb my finances, so as RL is my number one sport, I have a Trinity season ticket, and watch Barnsley every so often.



Consistent success and a new stadium would increase the crowds steadily, as that is human nature, but dont think the increase would be huge.



I have said before, and will say again, a lot of it is about marketing the club and giving the fans incentives on memberships, to increase crowd numbers.



Thursday and Friday games causing people to miss and costs of season tickets put fans off. Mini season tickets could remedy this. Other SL clubs do it successfully.



Another is a packages to incorporate replica shirts. I know some on here will moan that I am constantly bigging up.my wifes team, but they have done this, and have an average crowd this year, of around 7000. Not bad for a relegated club. They also, like us have a big rivalry with a bigger neighbouring club. There is also in Hull a professional football team.



One bit of marketing that could be done, is taking down members post codes, to see if there are any areas in the district that seem to be staying away and any that are, do some marketing in that area with extra incentives.