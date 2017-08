Redscat wrote: Category a,b,c, matches were on the go at Oakwell long before the 2015 play off final chissitt

Ah! didn't know that, as I said my last season was the 2007/8 and was a ST till then so I wouldn't really have known, lost all interest in the game and apart from the odd reds game on telly never watch football at all now, our young un went last week against Sunderland and it was £27 as a non ST holder.