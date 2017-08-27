|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 624
|
I've never been a particular fan of expansion, particularly in foreign lands. call me old fashioned but I would rather have spent the expansion money on the Likes of Oldham, Swinton and the Cumbrian clubs. I agree with wrencat, if a traditional side has to be forfeited for every North American club the likes of us Salford, Huddesfield and yes, even Cas will fade away as have the previous mentioned clubs. Let's concentrate on the M62 corridor and Cumbria.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:00 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17843
|
Redscat wrote:
I've never been a particular fan of expansion, particularly in foreign lands. call me old fashioned but I would rather have spent the expansion money on the Likes of Oldham, Swinton and the Cumbrian clubs. I agree with wrencat, if a traditional side has to be forfeited for every North American club the likes of us Salford, Huddesfield and yes, even Cas will fade away as have the previous mentioned clubs. Let's concentrate on the M62 corridor and Cumbria.
I would say its out of our control as fans, three set of fans stopped the merger of Calder but I'd say each weak team will just disappear when it comes down to money
you only have to look at such a great year we've had and our stadium has been empty to what it should of been, I can't explain it
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:41 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 617
|
snowie wrote:
I would say its out of our control as fans, three set of fans stopped the merger of Calder but I'd say each weak team will just disappear when it comes down to money
you only have to look at such a great year we've had and our stadium has been empty to what it should of been, I can't explain it
There's an apathy in Wakefield Snowie, that's been evident for years. May be because RL is not promoted enough at grassroots but the more likely explanation is that the Wakefield public in general cannot be bothered to get off their a$%^ and show support. Only the faithful who do support the club deserve a SL club.
God forbid a football club starting because that would be the same.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:48 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8451
|
Trinity1315 wrote:
There's an apathy in Wakefield Snowie, that's been evident for years. May be because RL is not promoted enough at grassroots but the more likely explanation is that the Wakefield public in general cannot be bothered to get off their a$%^ and show support. Only the faithful who do support the club deserve a SL club.
God forbid a football club starting because that would be the same.
Much of the apathy would disappear is Trinity actually won some silverware.
Like it or not, people want to watch a successful team and although we are doing superbly well this season, compared with the "usual" bottom 3 or 4 finish of the last 30 years (with the odd exception), to attract large numbers of glory supporters, you have to be winning stuff and to keep those new faces, we would have to keep winning or, for those fans to enjoy their matchday experience and want to keep coming back.
The reality at Trinity is that we've won nothing of note for over 50 years and during the SL era, it's been easier for folk to follow the Bulls and Rhinos and now, Cas, that it is to come to Belle Vue.
A new ground could be the catalyst to attracting new fans but, on field success wins every time.
Without silverware, the invaluable community work is a real pull for new people coming along and we do seem to punch above our weight in this area.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6954
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Much of the apathy would disappear is Trinity actually won some silverware.
Like it or not, people want to watch a successful team and although we are doing superbly well this season, compared with the "usual" bottom 3 or 4 finish of the last 30 years (with the odd exception), to attract large numbers of glory supporters, you have to be winning stuff and to keep those new faces, we would have to keep winning or, for those fans to enjoy their matchday experience and want to keep coming back.
The reality at Trinity is that we've won nothing of note for over 50 years and during the SL era, it's been easier for folk to follow the Bulls and Rhinos and now, Cas, that it is to come to Belle Vue.
A new ground could be the catalyst to attracting new fans but, on field success wins every time.
Without silverware, the invaluable community work is a real pull for new people coming along and we do seem to punch above our weight in this area.
Although a new ground would certainly help it's the on field product you have to sell first and foremost, there's a classic example not 5 mile NE of Bellevue, when they were in the doldrums under Millward and their crowds dropped, they didn't return under the promise of a new stadium they've flooded back with the team and it's brand of rugby.
I know quite a few people who no longer go down to Bellevue for various reasons' none of which has anything to do with the state of the old ground or any apathy to the club, and I doubt any Wakefield Trinity fan whose ever called himself that, would ever dream of going to watch Cas or Leeds or Bradford, hopefully the club is now going down the right path with a bit of success on the field, but that's just the start, I could go on but you know yourself the problems we face and what hard work lies ahead to be a success but even if we overcome all that personally I'm not sure if there is enough interest in RL out there, just as a matter of interest, apart from our cousins and maybe KR how many other club has kept their attendances level never mind increased them.
|
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6385
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
We've never had particularly good support in recent (ish) history, from the 70's onwards, if my memory serves me correctly even the season we got to Wembley our average was only 6 and a 1/2 thousand.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8451
|
chissitt wrote:
Although a new ground would certainly help it's the on field product you have to sell first and foremost, there's a classic example not 5 mile NE of Bellevue, when they were in the doldrums under Millward and their crowds dropped, they didn't return under the promise of a new stadium they've flooded back with the team and it's brand of rugby.
I know quite a few people who no longer go down to Bellevue for various reasons' none of which has anything to do with the state of the old ground or any apathy to the club, and I doubt any Wakefield Trinity fan whose ever called himself that, would ever dream of going to watch Cas or Leeds or Bradford, hopefully the club is now going down the right path with a bit of success on the field, but that's just the start, I could go on but you know yourself the problems we face and what hard work lies ahead to be a success but even if we overcome all that personally I'm not sure if there is enough interest in RL out there, just as a matter of interest, apart from our cousins and maybe KR how many other club has kept their attendances level never mind increased them.
I agree totally about "true" fans but, all those new faces at Cas have to come from somewhere and they will be a mixture of lapsed fans, some new faces who go along out of curiosity and a substantial number of "glory" supporters, attracted by their newfound success.
One of our group lives in Normanton and in years gone by, there was a fairly even mix of Cas and Trinity "fans" milling around on match day but, now, it's nearly all turned orange so, while I take your point that true supporters would never swap allegiance, there are still plenty that seem happy to do so.
You can tell how fickle people are when you see Man City and Chelsea "fans" in Wakefield.
Pretending that they are lifelong fans when a bit of success comes along
In the height of Bullmania, there were scores of people in Wakefield driving to Odsal with their cars all dressed up, strangely, you dont see that anymore.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3180
|
There must be quite a few others, like myself, who also watch football and are season ticket holders as well, with Barnsley, Huddersfield even Leeds, its not a cheap hobby to watch both.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], djcool, got there, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Devil's Advocate, victarmeldrew, wakefieldwall, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 170 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity