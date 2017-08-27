wrencat1873 wrote: Much of the apathy would disappear is Trinity actually won some silverware.

Like it or not, people want to watch a successful team and although we are doing superbly well this season, compared with the "usual" bottom 3 or 4 finish of the last 30 years (with the odd exception), to attract large numbers of glory supporters, you have to be winning stuff and to keep those new faces, we would have to keep winning or, for those fans to enjoy their matchday experience and want to keep coming back.

The reality at Trinity is that we've won nothing of note for over 50 years and during the SL era, it's been easier for folk to follow the Bulls and Rhinos and now, Cas, that it is to come to Belle Vue.



A new ground could be the catalyst to attracting new fans but, on field success wins every time.

Without silverware, the invaluable community work is a real pull for new people coming along and we do seem to punch above our weight in this area.

Although a new ground would certainly help it's the on field product you have to sell first and foremost, there's a classic example not 5 mile NE of Bellevue, when they were in the doldrums under Millward and their crowds dropped, they didn't return under the promise of a new stadium they've flooded back with the team and it's brand of rugby.I know quite a few people who no longer go down to Bellevue for various reasons' none of which has anything to do with the state of the old ground or any apathy to the club, and I doubt any Wakefield Trinity fan whose ever called himself that, would ever dream of going to watch Cas or Leeds or Bradford, hopefully the club is now going down the right path with a bit of success on the field, but that's just the start, I could go on but you know yourself the problems we face and what hard work lies ahead to be a success but even if we overcome all that personally I'm not sure if there is enough interest in RL out there, just as a matter of interest, apart from our cousins and maybe KR how many other club has kept their attendances level never mind increased them.