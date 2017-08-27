WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York

Re: New York
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:35 pm
I've never been a particular fan of expansion, particularly in foreign lands. call me old fashioned but I would rather have spent the expansion money on the Likes of Oldham, Swinton and the Cumbrian clubs. I agree with wrencat, if a traditional side has to be forfeited for every North American club the likes of us Salford, Huddesfield and yes, even Cas will fade away as have the previous mentioned clubs. Let's concentrate on the M62 corridor and Cumbria.
Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:00 am
Redscat wrote:
I've never been a particular fan of expansion, particularly in foreign lands. call me old fashioned but I would rather have spent the expansion money on the Likes of Oldham, Swinton and the Cumbrian clubs. I agree with wrencat, if a traditional side has to be forfeited for every North American club the likes of us Salford, Huddesfield and yes, even Cas will fade away as have the previous mentioned clubs. Let's concentrate on the M62 corridor and Cumbria.

I would say its out of our control as fans, three set of fans stopped the merger of Calder but I'd say each weak team will just disappear when it comes down to money
you only have to look at such a great year we've had and our stadium has been empty to what it should of been, I can't explain it
Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:41 am
snowie wrote:
I would say its out of our control as fans, three set of fans stopped the merger of Calder but I'd say each weak team will just disappear when it comes down to money
you only have to look at such a great year we've had and our stadium has been empty to what it should of been, I can't explain it


There's an apathy in Wakefield Snowie, that's been evident for years. May be because RL is not promoted enough at grassroots but the more likely explanation is that the Wakefield public in general cannot be bothered to get off their a$%^ and show support. Only the faithful who do support the club deserve a SL club.
God forbid a football club starting because that would be the same.
Re: New York
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:48 pm
Trinity1315 wrote:
There's an apathy in Wakefield Snowie, that's been evident for years. May be because RL is not promoted enough at grassroots but the more likely explanation is that the Wakefield public in general cannot be bothered to get off their a$%^ and show support. Only the faithful who do support the club deserve a SL club.
God forbid a football club starting because that would be the same.


Much of the apathy would disappear is Trinity actually won some silverware.
Like it or not, people want to watch a successful team and although we are doing superbly well this season, compared with the "usual" bottom 3 or 4 finish of the last 30 years (with the odd exception), to attract large numbers of glory supporters, you have to be winning stuff and to keep those new faces, we would have to keep winning or, for those fans to enjoy their matchday experience and want to keep coming back.
The reality at Trinity is that we've won nothing of note for over 50 years and during the SL era, it's been easier for folk to follow the Bulls and Rhinos and now, Cas, that it is to come to Belle Vue.

A new ground could be the catalyst to attracting new fans but, on field success wins every time.
Without silverware, the invaluable community work is a real pull for new people coming along and we do seem to punch above our weight in this area.
