I've never been a particular fan of expansion, particularly in foreign lands. call me old fashioned but I would rather have spent the expansion money on the Likes of Oldham, Swinton and the Cumbrian clubs. I agree with wrencat, if a traditional side has to be forfeited for every North American club the likes of us Salford, Huddesfield and yes, even Cas will fade away as have the previous mentioned clubs. Let's concentrate on the M62 corridor and Cumbria.