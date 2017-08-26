|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6573
|
Sorry but why don't they just get their own league? Not exactly going to be the top domestic league if more overseas teams are being included. The obsession with expansion will ironically erode British Rugby League.
|
|
Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8441
|
IF there is New York, plus Toronto, Tolouse and maybe a couple more "overseas" clubs in SL, at some point in the future, it wont just be Wakefield's place under threat in SL.
Everyone would go, with the exception of probably, Leeds, Saints, Warrington, Wigan and Hull.
The sport (and more importantly The RFL) needs to decide just where it wants to be in 5/10/15 years time.
The practicalities of having a 10/12 or 14 club top flight with so many overseas clubs are far from straight forward and the travelling and other costs involved would be huge, not to mention a substantial drop in away support, which would affect all clubs.
There needs to be a proper strategy, agreed by all clubs and a plan, for the good of the game as a whole.
If they (the RFL) make a mess of this, it could completely kill RL in this country.
However, IF the sport could take off in North America, France and the USA, there are some major opportunities.
|
|
Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:52 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3958
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
IF there is New York, plus Toronto, Tolouse and maybe a couple more "overseas" clubs in SL, at some point in the future, it wont just be Wakefield's place under threat in SL.
Everyone would go, with the exception of probably, Leeds, Saints, Warrington, Wigan and Hull.
The sport (and more importantly The RFL) needs to decide just where it wants to be in 5/10/15 years time.
The practicalities of having a 10/12 or 14 club top flight with so many overseas clubs are far from straight forward and the travelling and other costs involved would be huge, not to mention a substantial drop in away support, which would affect all clubs.
There needs to be a proper strategy, agreed by all clubs and a plan, for the good of the game as a whole.
If they (the RFL) make a mess of this, it could completely kill RL in this country.
However, IF the sport could take off in North America, France and the USA, there are some major opportunities.
Spot on.
|
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:20 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17842
|
its a joke the RFL can't keep get a reserve league going properly
Wembley for the Challenge cup was always a sell out year in year out look at it now
|
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:50 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 615
|
snowie wrote:
:LOL: its a joke the RFL can't keep get a reserve league going properly
Wembley for the Challenge cup was always a sell out year in year out look at it now
Spot on.
Scrapping the A team was a ludicrous and ill thought out decision.
Wembley is just not what it was.
If NY does come off and some SL sides are excluded in the future, perhaps a split may be on the cards. I think the RFL seem to have their sights on bossing an international league. I don't want to be part of that as a supporter.
|
|
Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:07 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8441
|
snowie wrote:
:LOL: its a joke the RFL can't keep get a reserve league going properly
Wembley for the Challenge cup was always a sell out year in year out look at it now
Back in the day, The Challenge Cup was THE big event of the year.
Nowadays we have Magic, Challenge Cup and the Grand Final.
Most people dont have endless cash so they have to choose which "events" to go to.
As I said, Wembley was the end of season celebration of the game, whereas nowadays everything builds to the grand final.
RL struggles to attract new fans and the "growth" only comes from taking more from existing fans, so, no surprise that things like the Challenge Cup fall back a little, even though, for me, it's the best event, attended by the broadest range of RL fans.
I think they call it progress.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Google Adsense [Bot], jakeyg95, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Lupsetbull, Manuel, MashPotatoes, musson, New York Bar X111, Oddshapeball, PHe, reedy, Trinity1315, wrencat1873 and 169 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity