Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:07 pm
Sorry but why don't they just get their own league? Not exactly going to be the top domestic league if more overseas teams are being included. The obsession with expansion will ironically erode British Rugby League.
Re: New York
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:31 pm
IF there is New York, plus Toronto, Tolouse and maybe a couple more "overseas" clubs in SL, at some point in the future, it wont just be Wakefield's place under threat in SL.
Everyone would go, with the exception of probably, Leeds, Saints, Warrington, Wigan and Hull.

The sport (and more importantly The RFL) needs to decide just where it wants to be in 5/10/15 years time.

The practicalities of having a 10/12 or 14 club top flight with so many overseas clubs are far from straight forward and the travelling and other costs involved would be huge, not to mention a substantial drop in away support, which would affect all clubs.

There needs to be a proper strategy, agreed by all clubs and a plan, for the good of the game as a whole.

If they (the RFL) make a mess of this, it could completely kill RL in this country.
However, IF the sport could take off in North America, France and the USA, there are some major opportunities.
Re: New York
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 11:52 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Spot on.
