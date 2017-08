Not against expansion at all, but only in the right way, and not at the expense of traditional established heartlands clubs.



Getting the interest in the sport into the Americas, with the amount of funding that gets invested into sport in general, can only be good for the game. As for our game at national level, I feel this is a nail in the coffin.



I did, a few months ago, mention the fact that there is interest throughout America in the sport, and that it would benefit the sport more if a healthy league was set up.