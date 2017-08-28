WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wembley 2017 the match

Re: Wembley 2017 the match
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:24 pm
Club Wembley indifference we've saw over the last decade is a fraction of the indifference we all saw across the upper width of the Pie allocation.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wembley 2017 the match
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:07 pm
Gazwire wrote:
[b[/b]I'm confused? Surely the rfl are not going to add the club wembley seats for just one year- ie last year which you seem to imply, making last year's true attendance 15000-16000 lower. You've also intimated earlier that the club Wembley seats have been added to the attendance figures over the past 10 years???

All in all, I reckon, looking at the stats, that last year's attendance was c.8000 higher than this year???- and last year's attendance wasn't the only the wembley attendance to have 15000-16000 added??? :USTUPID:



They have always counted the club Wembley seats since 2007 even if nobody is sat in them. The gates have always been inflated. For the first 10 years they were sold that way, they decided this year the challenge cup doesn't fall under club Wembley privileges so opened them up to anyone.

As for stupid if you can't work that out maybe go back to night school it ain't difficult to work out
Re: Wembley 2017 the match
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:20 pm
Nice one number 6, I've got you. So all previous 10 attendances up to and not including this one should have 15000-16000 knocked off? I wasn't calling you stupid, I used the 'scratching you're head' symbol because I was confused.
Re: Wembley 2017 the match
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:00 pm
Amazingly there's a current debate on the Wigan forum which asks if they lost because "they are too nice"..and once again citing the Westwood incident as evidence.
