Re: Wembley 2017 the match
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 2:56 pm
Hull not scored a try at wembley NOT from a kick for a while
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 3:05 pm
Wigan player moves about 4 feet off the mark & gets told to ptb again....what determines when it is a penalty ,the colour of your shirt ?
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 3:23 pm
only one winner now......
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:08 pm
Denied by a forward pass.....how ironic, as we were cheated by one in the QF

I wonder if Phil Clarke will be cursing the RL Gods
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:17 pm
kear and Davies had good game for Wigan, they were playing for them was they not?
Only say this as they were not as excited when Burgess picked the ball up in goal and his foot was on the dead ball line. Best of all though were the Wigan fans jumping up and down when they though Burgess scored :lol:
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 4:23 pm
Definitely some strange decisions today ,2 "knock ons that weren't" given against Wigan & Clubb robbed of a try when we have seen defenders penalised for just having their hand on the ball in other games.
And the commentators trying to convince us it was a great game. Today Wembley lacked a team with flair.
