The way Hanley greated the players i am sure every plyer feels like they can run through a brick wall. I think i read an interview with Cunningham or long who said thats how they felt when Hanley was their coach and you can sort of see why.

Even though Hanley has been out of the game for a while i would be over the moon if ge was announced as our next coach.



You are right about the shamblea for abide with me.