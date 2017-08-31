WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York set sights on Superleague

Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:33 am
kobashi
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 661
Since when has sky been a charity? People who expect sky to pay RL more just cause they can are living in some fantasy land.

Yes other sports get lots more but they can demand that money. Interesting fact is that BT won RU Aviva premiership rights exclusively but paid less money then the last TV deal so there value has gone down.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:38 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8463
kobashi wrote:
Since when has sky been a charity? People who expect sky to pay RL more just cause they can are living in some fantasy land.

Yes other sports get lots more but they can demand that money. Interesting fact is that BT won RU Aviva premiership rights exclusively but paid less money then the last TV deal so there value has gone down.


Sky will try and negotiate the lowest figure that they can reasonably "get away with".
They aren't a charity but, neither are they the only broadcaster on the planet.

IF RL is to "go global", there has to be some added value to any broadcaster and as such it is only right that RL demands more in sponsorship, it's not rocket science. If not, we are piling on loads of extra cost for a reduced return, which would be plain bonkers.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:11 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4470
Location: Carcassonne, France
I would like to see New York initially attracting 7-8,000 spectators and then gradually building up to 25-30,000 spectators per match. This is quite possible given the population density of New York City. I particularly think that Queens and parts of Brooklyn should be the boroughs given most attention, though Manhattan is where the money is and cannot be ignored.

The key issue for long term viability is getting the game into the schools, with free passes to the New York professional matches for anyone who plays in the school teams.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:30 pm
Call Me God
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 36
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I would like to see New York initially attracting 7-8,000 spectators and then gradually building up to 25-30,000 spectators per match. This is quite possible given the population density of New York City..

London.......just that....London.....25k....lol.....
