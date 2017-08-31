kobashi wrote: Since when has sky been a charity? People who expect sky to pay RL more just cause they can are living in some fantasy land.



Yes other sports get lots more but they can demand that money. Interesting fact is that BT won RU Aviva premiership rights exclusively but paid less money then the last TV deal so there value has gone down.

Sky will try and negotiate the lowest figure that they can reasonably "get away with".They aren't a charity but, neither are they the only broadcaster on the planet.IF RL is to "go global", there has to be some added value to any broadcaster and as such it is only right that RL demands more in sponsorship, it's not rocket science. If not, we are piling on loads of extra cost for a reduced return, which would be plain bonkers.