|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11954
Location: Leeds 13
|
atomic wrote:
So do we consider Sky to be the saviour of the game or the demise of it?
Well how many professional clubs / players would we have without Sky? Within that question lies your answer.
The point I would make is that if we want more from our relationship with Sky, we need to honestly look at if we could be offering more to Sky.
Sky (or any other commercial broadcaster) wants large audiences, it wants the audiences that advertisers want to pay good money to reach and it wants the best possible product to show to those audiences. Given that we're losing some of our best talent to RU and the NRL, given that crowds seem to be falling and given that we can't attract high profile sponsors or advertisers, I'd say that we aren't offering those things.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:10 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 32
|
atomic wrote:
So do we consider Sky to be the saviour of the game or the demise of it?
I believe The Buggles may have the answer......
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:29 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3883
|
bramleyrhino wrote:
Well how many professional clubs / players would we have without Sky? Within that question lies your answer.
The point I would make is that if we want more from our relationship with Sky, we need to honestly look at if we could be offering more to Sky.
Sky (or any other commercial broadcaster) wants large audiences, it wants the audiences that advertisers want to pay good money to reach and it wants the best possible product to show to those audiences. Given that we're losing some of our best talent to RU and the NRL, given that crowds seem to be falling and given that we can't attract high profile sponsors or advertisers, I'd say that we aren't offering those things.
How many A teams/Reserve sides did we have before Sky? There lies your answer. What have Sky done in 20 years other than pay the wage bill for SL clubs.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:29 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3883
|
bramleyrhino wrote:
Well how many professional clubs / players would we have without Sky? Within that question lies your answer.
The point I would make is that if we want more from our relationship with Sky, we need to honestly look at if we could be offering more to Sky.
Sky (or any other commercial broadcaster) wants large audiences, it wants the audiences that advertisers want to pay good money to reach and it wants the best possible product to show to those audiences. Given that we're losing some of our best talent to RU and the NRL, given that crowds seem to be falling and given that we can't attract high profile sponsors or advertisers, I'd say that we aren't offering those things.
How many A teams/Reserve sides did we have before Sky? There lies your answer. What have Sky done in 20 years other than pay the wage bill for SL clubs.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11954
Location: Leeds 13
|
atomic wrote:
How many A teams/Reserve sides did we have before Sky? There lies your answer. What have Sky done in 20 years other than pay the wage bill for SL clubs.
We had A team and reserve league sides after Sky. Indeed, A team games were even shown on Sky for a period. Correlation is not causation.
What Sky investment has allowed clubs to do is invest in player performance, player welfare, improve facilities and we did see an increase in standards. The problem is that the sport as a whole has not grown at a rate comparable to our competitors - we're paying for that now, and my opinion is that the buck stops with the clubs.
Had the salary cap kept pace just with inflation (so just to keep pace with cost of living), it would be around £2.6m today. That that would help to slow (but not stop) the number of top players leaving the sport. We've only just seen clubs vote to increase it for the first time since 1999 to £1.9m next season and £2.1m by 2020 (which is a c£700,000 real-terms cut on the 1999 salary cap, assuming 2.7% inflation).
You can point the finger at Sky, you can point the finger at the RFL, but the harsh truth is that we have clubs voting to cut academies, cut reserve teams and impose real-terms pay cuts on our talent simply because they can't grow their business to keep pace with the rate of inflation - or at all.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 1:36 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3883
|
There's no point clubs running reserve sides,no league left. All Sky investment went to viewing figures for SL. What the hell are academies? The youth comes from the community clubs that fills them and leaves them when they don't reach the grade.
You have an opinion that academies are the life of the sport, when in reality are nothing more than shop windows.
As already stated the sport requires a complete overhaul to cover the failed ventures,starting with the governing body.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11954
Location: Leeds 13
|
atomic wrote:
There's no point clubs running reserve sides,no league left.
Which was a cost-cutting measure voted for by the clubs. The clubs could vote to have the reserve leagues reinstated tomorrow if they wanted to.
All Sky investment went to viewing figures for SL.
What does this even mean?
What the hell are academies? The youth comes from the community clubs that fills them and leaves them when they don't reach the grade.
You have an opinion that academies are the life of the sport, when in reality are nothing more than shop windows.
I never said such a thing, but whatever.
Academies are whatever a club makes of them. If they invest in them, nurture the talent in them, engage with the community clubs that feed into them, encourage community participation and blood the young players that come through them, they can be the lifeblood of a club - I support one club that does just that and it has played a large part in its success and it has produced a lot of quality players - much of it currently playing for other clubs.
If clubs want to see academies as a cost centre and discard the talent that comes through them, that's up to them.
As already stated the sport requires a complete overhaul to cover the failed ventures,starting with the governing body.
I don't disagree that there are issues that need fixing. My issue is that I don't think it's helpful to use the RFL as a lightning rod to absolve poorly-run clubs of their responsibilities.
It's not the RFL's fault that Wakefield don't have a ground to play at next season. It's not the RFL's fault that so many clubs can't grow their crowds. It's not the RFL's fault that Huddersfield can't sell tickets for a market rate, it's not the RFLs fault that clubs can't market themselves to more diverse audiences and it's not the RFL's fault that clubs can't generate more commercial revenue.
Getting rid of Nigel Wood is one thing, but we still have a lot of clubs who are holding back the rest because they can't keep up. That is the cancerous attitude that needs cutting from the game, not Nigel Wood and his £300k salary.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:55 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1284
|
atomic wrote:
There's no point clubs running reserve sides,no league left. All Sky investment went to viewing figures for SL. What the hell are academies? The youth comes from the community clubs that fills them and leaves them when they don't reach the grade.
You have an opinion that academies are the life of the sport, when in reality are nothing more than shop windows.
As already stated the sport requires a complete overhaul to cover the failed ventures,starting with the governing body.
Bobbins. Fax took the decision to run a reserve side a couple of years ago, and although it's a nightmare organising fixtures, we now have 5 players that have managed to break through into the 1st team. Only at Championship level (albeit in the middle 8's now), but reserve teams (without any daft age restrictions) should be mandatory for SL and aspiring Championship clubs. It's the main way (imo) that we'll build the player pool across the board to genuinely expand the sport in the UK.
|
|
Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:15 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 32
|
HXSparky wrote:
Bobbins. Fax took the decision to run a reserve side a couple of years ago, and although it's a nightmare organising fixtures, we now have 5 players that have managed to break through into the 1st team. Only at Championship level (albeit in the middle 8's now), but reserve teams (without any daft age restrictions) should be mandatory for SL and aspiring Championship clubs. It's the main way (imo) that we'll build the player pool across the board to genuinely expand the sport in the UK.
spot on!
|
|
Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:23 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3883
|
HXSparky wrote:
Bobbins. Fax took the decision to run a reserve side a couple of years ago, and although it's a nightmare organising fixtures, we now have 5 players that have managed to break through into the 1st team. Only at Championship level (albeit in the middle 8's now), but reserve teams (without any daft age restrictions) should be mandatory for SL and aspiring Championship clubs. It's the main way (imo) that we'll build the player pool across the board to genuinely expand the sport in the UK.
The reason Leigh got rid of their reserve side? Simply no games. As you say until it's forced to become mandatory for all,not much point having one. They are really nothing more than A teams,they don't produce players as most have already been produced by the community club set ups before they get there.
|