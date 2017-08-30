atomic wrote: There's no point clubs running reserve sides,no league left.

All Sky investment went to viewing figures for SL.

What the hell are academies? The youth comes from the community clubs that fills them and leaves them when they don't reach the grade.



You have an opinion that academies are the life of the sport, when in reality are nothing more than shop windows.

As already stated the sport requires a complete overhaul to cover the failed ventures,starting with the governing body.

Which was a cost-cutting measure voted for by the clubs. The clubs could vote to have the reserve leagues reinstated tomorrow if they wanted to.What does this even mean?I never said such a thing, but whatever.Academies are whatever a club makes of them. If they invest in them, nurture the talent in them, engage with the community clubs that feed into them, encourage community participation and blood the young players that come through them, they can be the lifeblood of a club - I support one club that does just that and it has played a large part in its success and it has produced a lot of quality players - much of it currently playing for other clubs.If clubs want to see academies as a cost centre and discard the talent that comes through them, that's up to them.I don't disagree that there are issues that need fixing. My issue is that I don't think it's helpful to use the RFL as a lightning rod to absolve poorly-run clubs of their responsibilities.It's not the RFL's fault that Wakefield don't have a ground to play at next season. It's not the RFL's fault that so many clubs can't grow their crowds. It's not the RFL's fault that Huddersfield can't sell tickets for a market rate, it's not the RFLs fault that clubs can't market themselves to more diverse audiences and it's not the RFL's fault that clubs can't generate more commercial revenue.Getting rid of Nigel Wood is one thing, but we still have a lot of clubs who are holding back the rest because they can't keep up. That is the cancerous attitude that needs cutting from the game, not Nigel Wood and his £300k salary.