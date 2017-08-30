atomic wrote: How many A teams/Reserve sides did we have before Sky? There lies your answer. What have Sky done in 20 years other than pay the wage bill for SL clubs.

We had A team and reserve league sides after Sky. Indeed, A team games were even shown on Sky for a period. Correlation is not causation.What Sky investment has allowed clubs to do is invest in player performance, player welfare, improve facilities and we did see an increase in standards. The problem is that the sport as a whole has not grown at a rate comparable to our competitors, and we're paying for that now.Had the salary cap kept pace just with inflation (so just to keep pace with cost of living), it would currently be around £2.6m today. That that would help to slow (but not stop) the number of top players leaving the sport. We've only just seen clubs vote to increase it for the first time since 1999 to £1.9m next season and £2.1m by 2020 (which is a £700,000 real-terms cut on the 1999 salary cap, assuming 2.7% inflation).You can point the finger at Sky, you can point the finger at the RFL, but the harsh truth is that we have clubs voting to cut academies, cut reserve teams and impose real-terms pay cuts on our talent simply because they can't grow their business to keep pace with the rate of inflation.