atomic wrote: So do we consider Sky to be the saviour of the game or the demise of it?

Well how many professional clubs / players would we have without Sky? Within that question lies your answer.The point I would make is that if we want more from our relationship with Sky, we need to honestly look at if we could be offering more to Sky.Sky (or any other commercial broadcaster) wants large audiences, it wants the audiences that advertisers want to pay good money to reach and it wants the best possible product to show to those audiences. Given that we're losing some of our best talent to RU and the NRL, given that crowds seem to be falling and given that we can't attract high profile sponsors or advertisers, I'd say that we aren't offering those things.