Very true. £300k a year and we don't even know if we are going to stay with the Super 8's concept, go back to licensing, go back to promotion and relegation or go to some other system. We don't know if the top League is going to stay as a 12 team competition or expand to 13, 14 or some other number. We don't know which league New York or anyone else investing millions would enter if they would be allowed to enter at all. No strategy whatsoever.
Heres the thing, i have no idea what if anything we should believe about these rumours.
What i do know is that if RL becomes wildly successful, we have no idea how to accommodate it. We have Toronto who have been wildly successful so far and we really don't know what to do next. Instead of having a plan for the next step and how we replicate their success we apparently have New fsking York for christ sakes knocking on the door and the games answer is a deafening "Urm......."
The old saying "expect the best, prepare for the worst" seems to have become "don't expect things to change to much" The dumbest most unbelievable thing about it is that the RFL implemented this system knowing it doesnt really fit an international competition not only knowing Toulouse were joining but deep in talks with Toronto