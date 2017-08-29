WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York set sights on Superleague

Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:47 pm
That's because they pick from the cream of SL..
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:01 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
So the demise of RL in Cumbria is ok then?


No, it's not. The demise of any club or area is not 'OK'. But the problem is that the three clubs in that area between them cannot come up with a business plan to make a professional club in that region viable.

This isn't just the RFL's problem to fix, it's the responsibility of Barrow, Whitehaven and Workington to come up with way to make a professional club in Cumbria viable - either individually or collectively. Unfortunately, its hard to see them doing that.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:08 pm
atomic wrote:
That's because they pick from the cream of SL..


Who would you have in the England team who isn't currently in there?

The fact is that Bradford is the biggest producer of players for the current England squad - hardly 'the cream of SL' right now. It's pretty tragic that Julie Burgess' uterus can produce more England players than many of our 'hotbed' clubs.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:01 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
Who would you have in the England team who isn't currently in there?

The fact is that Bradford is the biggest producer of players for the current England squad - hardly 'the cream of SL' right now. It's pretty tragic that Julie Burgess' uterus can produce more England players than many of our 'hotbed' clubs.


Don't bring Julie Burgess's uterus up here. I still haven't finished dinner.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:57 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Im not sure thats what i said but the fact we only ever get vague moans that 'something' must be done should tell you there is no easy solution for cumbria, maybe not really one at all. Its 2500 square miles with a population less than Leeds. Its an area of few people, little money and disparate population, an area of towns too small to go on their own and too spread out to go together.

We currently have no solution so whether we think it ok or not is really an irrelevance. Its just shouting at clouds.

'We' arent putting any eggs in New Yorks basket, just as we havent with Toronto. The game has no strategy for anything outside of Nigel Wood taking his £300k a year and keeping enough people onside to not get fired. Literally everything else is in the lap of the gods and we will react to whatever comes next.

Neither Toronto, nor anyone else, will be driven the by the RFL's strategy. There is no overarching strategy. The game isnt smart enough, energetic enough, ambitious enough or committed enough to have one.

Very true. £300k a year and we don't even know if we are going to stay with the Super 8's concept, go back to licensing, go back to promotion and relegation or go to some other system. We don't know if the top League is going to stay as a 12 team competition or expand to 13, 14 or some other number. We don't know which league New York or anyone else investing millions would enter if they would be allowed to enter at all. No strategy whatsoever.
