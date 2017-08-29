SmokeyTA wrote:

Im not sure thats what i said but the fact we only ever get vague moans that 'something' must be done should tell you there is no easy solution for cumbria, maybe not really one at all. Its 2500 square miles with a population less than Leeds. Its an area of few people, little money and disparate population, an area of towns too small to go on their own and too spread out to go together.



We currently have no solution so whether we think it ok or not is really an irrelevance. Its just shouting at clouds.



'We' arent putting any eggs in New Yorks basket, just as we havent with Toronto. The game has no strategy for anything outside of Nigel Wood taking his £300k a year and keeping enough people onside to not get fired. Literally everything else is in the lap of the gods and we will react to whatever comes next.



Neither Toronto, nor anyone else, will be driven the by the RFL's strategy. There is no overarching strategy. The game isnt smart enough, energetic enough, ambitious enough or committed enough to have one.