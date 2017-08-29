wrencat1873 wrote: So the demise of RL in Cumbria is ok then?

No, it's not. The demise of any club or area is not 'OK'. But the problem is that the three clubs in that area between them cannot come up with a business plan to make a professional club in that region viable.This isn't just the RFL's problem to fix, it's the responsibility of Barrow, Whitehaven and Workington to come up with way to make a professional club in Cumbria viable - either individually or collectively. Unfortunately, its hard to see them doing that.