JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
If I am not mistaken New York and Toronto constitute the first and second biggest markets, respectively, in north America. The prospects for advertising revenue and sponsors are enormous. If those two clubs are successful in raising sponsors, as well as fans and players, then everything else falls into place.
The next biggest north American markets are Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Of those Chicago has apparently expressed an interest in a team. If Chicago was to follow New York then the ground would be laid for a future Super League national conference in north America, especially given the apparent interest also coming from Montreal.
However don't discount the resistance that would come to such plans from the fans of forward looking cosmopolitan giants like Leigh and Wakefield.
I find it quite amusing we are looking at ways of expanding now after the doors being closed on grass roots so many years to cater for failed ventures,only for people to come back to say the game is failing now. It doesn't matter were the expansion is,what matters is who and what is controlling it.
Biggest markets or not. Clubs have gone bust in the name of expansion,only to see the next chopping and changing by the RFL for next lot coming in.
Nothing different here,from what we have already seen. All short term business plans and both separate entities from the their respective governing bodies.
Who will benefit from this,once the short term plan has ended?
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:50 am
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I hate to admit it but Jean is right. If we want to grow our sport, the north american market is the place to go. We need to grow beyond the north of England. If we are not careful then RL in this country will go back to semi pro or even amateur. Society is global these days and to keep up and get the sponsors we need, we need to explore markets for RL that aren't saturated especially with RU. If this means even my own club doesn't get a seat at the top table then I'd rather have that then have no game to watch at all.
I agree the North American market would be great to go to. As I alluded to earlier though if it does hit off over there and we see more and more teams introduced I can then see them breaking away from the English/European league structure and setting up their own American SL, which is no bad thing. That could be 10 years away or more but if we have a few American teams in SL by then and at the top of the Championship then what state will the our own competition be when they up and leave?
Not saying we shouldn't introduce North American teams but we should also plan for and recognise that they could well leave pretty quickly again if RL does grow well over there. So whilst some (Jean) might dismiss the 'little' clubs we do need to make sure they aren't just kicked to the curb for clubs who may not stick around for the long term.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:29 pm
atomic wrote:
I find it quite amusing we are looking at ways of expanding now after the doors being closed on grass roots so many years
I don't see the doors being closed on the grass roots. I see the grass roots failing to find where the doors are.
When we have 14 of the last England squad coming from just four club acadamies, I don't think the problem is with pushing for the sport's expansion. I think the problem is with too many clubs contributing too little to the talent pool by under-investing in their acadamies and in local participation.
We keep hearing it's a heartland, but I couldn't tell you who the last Cumbrian was to play for England with any confidence. Rob Purdham?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:54 pm
If only the smallest percentage of potential fans turn up in New York or anywhere else in America. It'll still be more than many existing teams in UK that have been around for generations.
If only a small amount of players turn from American Football to Rugby League, it'll be enough to fill a team.
Too many Rugby League teams over here have a small time mentality.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:01 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
If only the smallest percentage of potential fans turn up in New York or anywhere else in America. It'll still be more than many existing teams in UK that have been around for generations.
If only a small amount of players turn from American Football to Rugby League, it'll be enough to fill a team.
Too many Rugby League teams over here have a small time mentality.
The small time mentality should be forgiven as we are a small time sport, even though many fans believe otherwise.
You only have to look at the pitiful sponsorship that Sky hand over, compared to other sports ie. Football, RU, Cricket, Golf, Tennis etc, etc,
It's quite laughable that many want to concentrate on the heartland clubs and dont realise that if that is the route we go down, we will eventually end up with a semi pro game.
Business is simple, either grow or die and RL in the UK, at the top level, is shrinking.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:25 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
I don't see the doors being closed on the grass roots. I see the grass roots failing to find where the doors are.
When we have 14 of the last England squad coming from just four club acadamies, I don't think the problem is with pushing for the sport's expansion. I think the problem is with too many clubs contributing too little to the talent pool by under-investing in their acadamies and in local participation.
We keep hearing it's a heartland, but I couldn't tell you who the last Cumbrian was to play for England with any confidence. Rob Purdham?
Clubs joined up to SL on licensing.No bugger gave a crap whilst the doors were shut. When those doors closed,killed the game. Now in the name of expansion we will see the same again. It's a recurring record.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:35 pm
People love to claim defense of 'the grass-roots' when in reality they mean a small portion of the game between the established SL clubs and the mid-lower end of the championship.
We only hear about how important the grass-roots are or how much they need investment and protection when it affects bottom end SL clubs and top end championship ones.
We dont hear these people complaining about the utter mess the RFL have made of league one, we don't hear them clamoring for more money for Hunslet or Batley, and you can be damn sure none of them are hoping for Bradford to get a leg up. We don't see them wanting money diverted from the championship to league 1 or the amateur game, they certainly didnt like being forced to invest in facilities and youth development.
No, apparently the grass-roots of rugby league are apparently 4 or 5 clubs who were last successful 40 years ago and vague talk of something something 'cumbria'. If the game isnt run to the eternal benefit of this small portion of the game to the possible detriment of anything else, the 'grass roots' are being killed off.
