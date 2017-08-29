LifeLongHKRFan wrote: I hate to admit it but Jean is right. If we want to grow our sport, the north american market is the place to go. We need to grow beyond the north of England. If we are not careful then RL in this country will go back to semi pro or even amateur. Society is global these days and to keep up and get the sponsors we need, we need to explore markets for RL that aren't saturated especially with RU. If this means even my own club doesn't get a seat at the top table then I'd rather have that then have no game to watch at all.

I agree the North American market would be great to go to. As I alluded to earlier though if it does hit off over there and we see more and more teams introduced I can then see them breaking away from the English/European league structure and setting up their own American SL, which is no bad thing. That could be 10 years away or more but if we have a few American teams in SL by then and at the top of the Championship then what state will the our own competition be when they up and leave?Not saying we shouldn't introduce North American teams but we should also plan for and recognise that they could well leave pretty quickly again if RL does grow well over there. So whilst some (Jean) might dismiss the 'little' clubs we do need to make sure they aren't just kicked to the curb for clubs who may not stick around for the long term.