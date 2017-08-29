WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York set sights on Superleague

Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:45 am
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3874
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
If I am not mistaken New York and Toronto constitute the first and second biggest markets, respectively, in north America. The prospects for advertising revenue and sponsors are enormous. If those two clubs are successful in raising sponsors, as well as fans and players, then everything else falls into place.

The next biggest north American markets are Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Of those Chicago has apparently expressed an interest in a team. If Chicago was to follow New York then the ground would be laid for a future Super League national conference in north America, especially given the apparent interest also coming from Montreal.

However don't discount the resistance that would come to such plans from the fans of forward looking cosmopolitan giants like Leigh and Wakefield.


I find it quite amusing we are looking at ways of expanding now after the doors being closed on grass roots so many years to cater for failed ventures,only for people to come back to say the game is failing now. It doesn't matter were the expansion is,what matters is who and what is controlling it.

Biggest markets or not. Clubs have gone bust in the name of expansion,only to see the next chopping and changing by the RFL for next lot coming in.

Nothing different here,from what we have already seen. All short term business plans and both separate entities from the their respective governing bodies.

Who will benefit from this,once the short term plan has ended?
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:50 am
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 964
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I hate to admit it but Jean is right. If we want to grow our sport, the north american market is the place to go. We need to grow beyond the north of England. If we are not careful then RL in this country will go back to semi pro or even amateur. Society is global these days and to keep up and get the sponsors we need, we need to explore markets for RL that aren't saturated especially with RU. If this means even my own club doesn't get a seat at the top table then I'd rather have that then have no game to watch at all.


I agree the North American market would be great to go to. As I alluded to earlier though if it does hit off over there and we see more and more teams introduced I can then see them breaking away from the English/European league structure and setting up their own American SL, which is no bad thing. That could be 10 years away or more but if we have a few American teams in SL by then and at the top of the Championship then what state will the our own competition be when they up and leave?

Not saying we shouldn't introduce North American teams but we should also plan for and recognise that they could well leave pretty quickly again if RL does grow well over there. So whilst some (Jean) might dismiss the 'little' clubs we do need to make sure they aren't just kicked to the curb for clubs who may not stick around for the long term.
Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:29 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11947
Location: Leeds 13
atomic wrote:
I find it quite amusing we are looking at ways of expanding now after the doors being closed on grass roots so many years


I don't see the doors being closed on the grass roots. I see the grass roots failing to find where the doors are.

When we have 14 of the last England squad coming from just four club acadamies, I don't think the problem is with pushing for the sport's expansion. I think the problem is with too many clubs contributing too little to the talent pool by under-investing in their acadamies and in local participation.

We keep hearing it's a heartland, but I couldn't tell you who the last Cumbrian was to play for England with any confidence. Rob Purdham?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
