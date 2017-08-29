JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
If I am not mistaken New York and Toronto constitute the first and second biggest markets, respectively, in north America. The prospects for advertising revenue and sponsors are enormous. If those two clubs are successful in raising sponsors, as well as fans and players, then everything else falls into place.
The next biggest north American markets are Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Of those Chicago has apparently expressed an interest in a team. If Chicago was to follow New York then the ground would be laid for a future Super League national conference in north America, especially given the apparent interest also coming from Montreal.
However don't discount the resistance that would come to such plans from the fans of forward looking cosmopolitan giants like Leigh and Wakefield.
I find it quite amusing we are looking at ways of expanding now after the doors being closed on grass roots so many years to cater for failed ventures,only for people to come back to say the game is failing now. It doesn't matter were the expansion is,what matters is who and what is controlling it.
Biggest markets or not. Clubs have gone bust in the name of expansion,only to see the next chopping and changing by the RFL for next lot coming in.
Nothing different here,from what we have already seen. All short term business plans and both separate entities from the their respective governing bodies.
Who will benefit from this,once the short term plan has ended?