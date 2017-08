roopy wrote: New York is far more likely to be successful than Toronto Wolfpack.

They are funded by the same people, and following the same blueprint, but League has been played in Toronto for about 5 years, and New York has had several teams playing for the last 20 years. The New York Knights are the most successful side still playing in America and played in the national championship game against Atlanta this morning (Australian time).

Also, Toronto would have a 10th the number of ex-pats from League playing nations as New York has. Up to 200k Australians and NZders live in New York, and heaps more poms i'd imagine.

If the Toronto Wolfpack have a plan that works, NY has all the same factors in their favour, only multiplied by about 10.

The thing is,you won't know if Toronto's plan has worked for at least another 10 years.Both business plans are short term. I'm presuming NY will be a separate entity as is TW. What long term plans are on the table?Whilst I agree it gives the game wider coverage, surely SL is only the promoting part of either plan. But for me geo impossible to fit those sort of fixtures in under Sky's current programming schedules in SL. The RFL can't even set a training session up in Dubai without making a mess of the fixtures this season.Would require a major overhaul of the sport to even contemplate taking both TWP and NY on in SL.