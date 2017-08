New York is far more likely to be successful than Toronto Wolfpack.

They are funded by the same people, and following the same blueprint, but League has been played in Toronto for about 5 years, and New York has had several teams playing for the last 20 years. The New York Knights are the most successful side still playing in America and played in the national championship game against Atlanta this morning (Australian time).

Also, Toronto would have a 10th the number of ex-pats from League playing nations as New York has. Up to 200k Australians and NZders live in New York, and heaps more poms i'd imagine.

If the Toronto Wolfpack have a plan that works, NY has all the same factors in their favour, only multiplied by about 10.