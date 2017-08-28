WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York set sights on Superleague

Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:15 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11944
Location: Leeds 13
Willzay wrote:
Well I pointed out the lack of away fans since there is a general worry about attendance as it across the board. .


Which is in most cases down to the clubs to arrest. The problem is that most clubs simply can't market themselves effectively. It's probably time we replaced those with clubs that can.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:17 pm
Tricky2309
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3697
bramleyrhino wrote:
Which is in most cases down to the clubs to arrest. The problem is that most clubs simply can't market themselves effectively. It's probably time we replaced those with clubs that can.


Difficult to market yourselves when half your fixtures dates change at the request of the broadcaster and the governing body change the rules at the drop of a hat.

Talk of allowing a club in America into SL at the expense of an established club sets a worrying precedent for me. A bit of cash and a glossy business plan is all well and good but do you seriously think in a country that is dominated by NFL, NBA, Baseball that a RL club is going to flourish ?
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:30 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4465
Location: Carcassonne, France
Tricky2309 wrote:
Difficult to market yourselves when half your fixtures dates change at the request of the broadcaster and the governing body change the rules at the drop of a hat.

Talk of allowing a club in America into SL at the expense of an established club sets a worrying precedent for me. A bit of cash and a glossy business plan is all well and good but do you seriously think in a country that is dominated by NFL, NBA, Baseball that a RL club is going to flourish ?


Yes.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:45 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11944
Location: Leeds 13
Tricky2309 wrote:
Difficult to market yourselves when half your fixtures dates change at the request of the broadcaster and the governing body change the rules at the drop of a hat.


Funnily, the clubs that are most likely to have their fixtures changed are the ones that tend to be the better ones at marketing themselves.

SL isn't the only sport that has to accommodate broadcast demands. It's a poor excuse.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:00 pm
Tricky2309
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3697
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes.


Your opinion can be discounted as you talk utter rubbish
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:07 pm
Tricky2309
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3697
bramleyrhino wrote:
Funnily, the clubs that are most likely to have their fixtures changed are the ones that tend to be the better ones at marketing themselves.

SL isn't the only sport that has to accommodate broadcast demands. It's a poor excuse.


How do you sell season tickets when dates of games constantly change?

You are advocating creating a league in a sport who are the poor relations of its competitors with teams from all over the place participating with no idea of their potential longevity.

Do you remember 20 years or more ago when the European SL was created with PSG? Now tell me 20 years on other than Catalans replacing PSG what other areas of Europe outside the U.K are represented in SL.

The phrases don't run before you walk and get your house in order spring to mind. The sport is dieing on its arris in the U.K and we need to cure the ills over here before we start trying to go overseas. It's like Trotters Independent Trading within RL hierarchy
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 5:30 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8445
Tricky2309 wrote:
How do you sell season tickets when dates of games constantly change?

You are advocating creating a league in a sport who are the poor relations of its competitors with teams from all over the place participating with no idea of their potential longevity.

Do you remember 20 years or more ago when the European SL was created with PSG? Now tell me 20 years on other than Catalans replacing PSG what other areas of Europe outside the U.K are represented in SL.

The phrases don't run before you walk and get your house in order spring to mind. The sport is dieing on its arris in the U.K and we need to cure the ills over here before we start trying to go overseas. It's like Trotters Independent Trading within RL hierarchy


I think the question is not about expansion, it's about doing it properly, with purpose and a sensible long term plan.
Nobody should dismiss expanding the game to new parts of the world and America (and North America) would be a superb market to crack, it's more to do with where all these teams should compete.
IF there was serious money available and nothing is being said about broadcasting rights or increased sponsorship for SL, then why would anyone complain about increased investment in the sport.
However, there is a major fear that we could end up with such a diverse "Super League", with so many overseas fixtures that it simply cannot be watched by "ordinary" supporters.
Of course, if you are looking to fill space on TV's sports channels, it doesnt matter where the games are staged just as long as you have the requisite number of hours RL footage to show on your channel.

It does appear that the game is walking blindly into a new dawn and has absolutely no idea what we either want from the game or what may actually happen as a result of significant change.

The game is shrinking in the UK and it may well be that new areas are the only way forward but, we really do risk killing the sport whilst chasing the mythical pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and right at the moment, the pot of gold doesn't exist and we're simply spreading what little resource we have ever more thinly.
