Tricky2309 wrote: How do you sell season tickets when dates of games constantly change?



You are advocating creating a league in a sport who are the poor relations of its competitors with teams from all over the place participating with no idea of their potential longevity.



Do you remember 20 years or more ago when the European SL was created with PSG? Now tell me 20 years on other than Catalans replacing PSG what other areas of Europe outside the U.K are represented in SL.



The phrases don't run before you walk and get your house in order spring to mind. The sport is dieing on its arris in the U.K and we need to cure the ills over here before we start trying to go overseas. It's like Trotters Independent Trading within RL hierarchy

I think the question is not about expansion, it's about doing it properly, with purpose and a sensible long term plan.Nobody should dismiss expanding the game to new parts of the world and America (and North America) would be a superb market to crack, it's more to do with where all these teams should compete.IF there was serious money available and nothing is being said about broadcasting rights or increased sponsorship for SL, then why would anyone complain about increased investment in the sport.However, there is a major fear that we could end up with such a diverse "Super League", with so many overseas fixtures that it simply cannot be watched by "ordinary" supporters.Of course, if you are looking to fill space on TV's sports channels, it doesnt matter where the games are staged just as long as you have the requisite number of hours RL footage to show on your channel.It does appear that the game is walking blindly into a new dawn and has absolutely no idea what we either want from the game or what may actually happen as a result of significant change.The game is shrinking in the UK and it may well be that new areas are the only way forward but, we really do risk killing the sport whilst chasing the mythical pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and right at the moment, the pot of gold doesn't exist and we're simply spreading what little resource we have ever more thinly.