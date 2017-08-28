WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York set sights on Superleague

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace New York set sights on Superleague

Post a reply
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 3:15 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11944
Location: Leeds 13
Willzay wrote:
Well I pointed out the lack of away fans since there is a general worry about attendance as it across the board. .


Which is in most cases down to the clubs to arrest. The problem is that most clubs simply can't market themselves effectively. It's probably time we replaced those with clubs that can.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:17 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3695
bramleyrhino wrote:
Which is in most cases down to the clubs to arrest. The problem is that most clubs simply can't market themselves effectively. It's probably time we replaced those with clubs that can.


Difficult to market yourselves when half your fixtures dates change at the request of the broadcaster and the governing body change the rules at the drop of a hat.

Talk of allowing a club in America into SL at the expense of an established club sets a worrying precedent for me. A bit of cash and a glossy business plan is all well and good but do you seriously think in a country that is dominated by NFL, NBA, Baseball that a RL club is going to flourish ?
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:30 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4465
Location: Carcassonne, France
Tricky2309 wrote:
Difficult to market yourselves when half your fixtures dates change at the request of the broadcaster and the governing body change the rules at the drop of a hat.

Talk of allowing a club in America into SL at the expense of an established club sets a worrying precedent for me. A bit of cash and a glossy business plan is all well and good but do you seriously think in a country that is dominated by NFL, NBA, Baseball that a RL club is going to flourish ?


Yes.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:45 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11944
Location: Leeds 13
Tricky2309 wrote:
Difficult to market yourselves when half your fixtures dates change at the request of the broadcaster and the governing body change the rules at the drop of a hat.


Funnily, the clubs that are most likely to have their fixtures changed are the ones that tend to be the better ones at marketing themselves.

SL isn't the only sport that has to accommodate broadcast demands. It's a poor excuse.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, bramleyrhino, cas all the way, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kelvin's Ferret, oooh Gravy!, Richie, Salford red all over, Seth, Tricky2309, wrencat1873 and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,9991,75776,1994,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
18
- 44BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
28
- 35SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
24
- 30OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM