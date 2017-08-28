bramleyrhino wrote: Which is in most cases down to the clubs to arrest. The problem is that most clubs simply can't market themselves effectively. It's probably time we replaced those with clubs that can.

Difficult to market yourselves when half your fixtures dates change at the request of the broadcaster and the governing body change the rules at the drop of a hat.Talk of allowing a club in America into SL at the expense of an established club sets a worrying precedent for me. A bit of cash and a glossy business plan is all well and good but do you seriously think in a country that is dominated by NFL, NBA, Baseball that a RL club is going to flourish ?