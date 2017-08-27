Willzay wrote: Because adding a new team that will bring zero away fans like the other expansion teams is definitely the way forward.

Why is that "away fans" is the crux of the anti-expansion argument? I really don't get it because it really is the worst reason not to go ahead and try and grow the sport.If you are a Super League club knowing that your next game is against an American club that will leave you with an empty away end, it's time to work hard and think creatively about how you're going to fill that end with locals - who are worth more to you than any away fan.Any club that can't do that is simply not cut out for Super League.