Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:08 pm
wire-quin
Let's hope we can find a backer with a vision for London as we need a team in the capital.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:09 pm
Charlie Sheen
Even if all those teams do end up being set up then that's barely half a league, so it's a moot point at this point in time. You'd also like to think that some of the expansion teams in this country will be strong enough to perhaps fill the void left should we ever see enough teams to create a professional North American league.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:19 pm
Any reduction in away fans could be dwarfed by any potential US tv deal. It's feasible that we could have a U.K., French and US tv deal feeding in to the same competition.

IF the game in the US ever got to the point it could support a stand alone league, we could have a Northern Hemsiphere cup competition similar to the champions league.

The issue is where are the players going to come from to support that many new clubs. A phased introduction is going to be needed, and they need to start their own production line of talent - which will be no easy feat.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:08 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Alffi_7 wrote:
Any reduction in away fans could be dwarfed by any potential US tv deal. It's feasible that we could have a U.K., French and US tv deal feeding in to the same competition.

IF the game in the US ever got to the point it could support a stand alone league, we could have a Northern Hemsiphere cup competition similar to the champions league.

The issue is where are the players going to come from to support that many new clubs. A phased introduction is going to be needed, and they need to start their own production line of talent - which will be no easy feat.



If the RFL merges some existing teams (e.g. Wakefield and Castleford and Featherstone into Calder United) then there will be a surplus of English players available for the north American teams.

However I agree that for the good of the game in north America, the new north American clubs need to recruit north American players.
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:19 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
A revised expansionist Super League based on licensing in 2025 could be:

Wigan
St Helens
Warrington
Leeds
Bradford
Hull FC
Hull KR
Calder United
Huddersfield
London

Toronto
Montreal
New York
Chicago
Philadelphia
Jacksonville

Catalans
Toulouse
Paris
Avignon
Lyon

Dublin
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:45 pm
wire-quin wrote:
Let's hope we can find a backer with a vision for London as we need a team in the capital.

Indeed. I hope it's at the Skolars....
Re: New York set sights on Superleague
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 4:27 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Call Me God wrote:
Indeed. I hope it's at the Skolars....


Why at the Skolars?

Anyway we need two teams in the capital.
