Any reduction in away fans could be dwarfed by any potential US tv deal. It's feasible that we could have a U.K., French and US tv deal feeding in to the same competition.



IF the game in the US ever got to the point it could support a stand alone league, we could have a Northern Hemsiphere cup competition similar to the champions league.



The issue is where are the players going to come from to support that many new clubs. A phased introduction is going to be needed, and they need to start their own production line of talent - which will be no easy feat.